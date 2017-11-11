Sports Entertainment Leader Topgolf Hosts Job Fairs in Miami Gardens

Topgolf Miami Gardens Brings 450 New Jobs to the City

MIAMI GARDENS – Topgolf Miami Gardens is gearing up for its grand opening towards the end of 2017!

The high-tech entertainment and event venue has 450 jobs to fill, and Miami Gardens’ residents will be afforded the first opportunity to apply for various positions.

Two job fairs will be hosted by Topgolf in the City of Miami Gardens: on Thursday, November 16th at Miami Gardens City Hall at 18605 NW 27th Avenue from 10am to 1pm, and on Saturday, December 9th at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex at 3000 NW 199th Street from 10am to 1pm.

Topgolf Miami Gardens is searching for confident individuals who possess that star quality. They are seeking dazzling people who are keen to share their ideas, inspire others and go above and beyond, approaching every task with energy and pride.

The company embraces creativity and associates are encouraged to voice their opinions and invent new ways to “wow” guests by delivering a memorable personal experience. Passion and enthusiasm are crucial attributes belonging to Topgolf Associates. Current positions available include kitchen, porter and facilities associates.

For more details or career opportunities click here to learn more.

Miami Gardens will be the first Topgolf location in South Florida. Construction began on the 65,000-square-foot, three-level venue in February 2016.

Topgolf includes 3,000 square feet of private event space and 102 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at one time. Topgolf estimates it will serve approximately 450,000 visitors in its first year of operation in Miami Gardens. Nearly half of all Topgolf guests describe themselves as “non-golfers.”

