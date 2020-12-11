U.S. Virgin Islands Launches Online Shopping Party

[U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS] – The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and its Division of Festivals are spreading holiday cheer with the launch of a Shopping Holiday Online Party (USVI S.H.O.P.).

The online experience was designed for local businesses in the Territory to promote their products and services to both on- and off-island shoppers.

The virtual platform will also include local entertainment to engage shoppers while they peruse the wonderful year-round offerings for which the U.S. Virgin Islands is known.

“This year has been an extremely challenging one for our local businesses,” said Joseph Boschulte, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism, who explained that the initiative will help strengthen the viability of local enterprises over the holidays, while engaging communities at home and abroad in “great fun and excitement” during this season of giving.

USVI S.H.O.P. will be held for three nights and will kick off on Saturday December 12, 2020. The online action will stream live on Facebook at @USVIFestivals and @VIConsortium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. to 9 p.m. AT) and continues the following weekend, on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19, 2020.

*Confirmed USVI S.H.O.P. participating businesses include:

La Vajen Co.(natural feminine care line). Website: lavajenco.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/lavajenco

Leatherback Brewing(Virgin Islands craft beer). Website: leatherbackbrewing.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/LeatherbackBrewing; Instagram: @leatherbackbrewing

Lulee St. John (apparel, clothing, accessories, home and lifestyle goods). Website: luleestj.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/luleestj; Instagram: luleestj

My Girlfriend’s Closet(women’s apparel and accessories). Website: mgcstx.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/MGCSTX; Instagram: @mgcstx

Mutiny Island Vodka (vodka made from breadfruit). Website: mutinyvodka.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/MutinyIslandVodka; Instagram: @mutinyislandvodka

Ocean Surfari (inshore and offshore sport fishing and snorkeling adventures). Website: oceansurfari.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/OceanSurfari.virginislands; Instagram: @ocean_surfari_charters

SkyMED USVI(medical emergency evacuation memberships). Website: skymedusvi.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheSkyMedGroup; Twitter: @GetSkyMed

The Strategy Group(marketing consulting services). Website: strategygroupvi.com: Facebook: www.facebook.com/tsgconnect

WestCare The Village(medical/health care facility). Website: com/page/where-we-serve_UV

*Additional businesses will continue to be added.

This Saturday’s event will feature live entertainment by Xpress Band, while Cool Session Brass and Spectrum Band will provide the entertainment on December 18 and December 19, 2020, respectively.

Businesses interested in participating in the USVI S.H.O.P. online experience must complete the following steps:

Register to join by emailing usvishop@usvitourism.vi

Develop a display and video ad

Participate via Zoom link to promote their products or services