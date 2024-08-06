Spice and Majah Hype to Host the Caribbean Music Awards 2024

NEW YORK – Today, the Caribbean Elite Group is thrilled to announce the hosts and additional honorees for the highly anticipated 2024 Caribbean Music Awards. This year’s star-studded event will be hosted by the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, and the King of Caribbean Comedy, Majah Hype. These dynamic personalities promise to bring their unparalleled energy and charisma to the stage, for Caribbean music’s biggest night.

Spice, known for her vibrant performances and chart-topping hits like “So Mi Like It” and “Go Down Deh,” continues to reign supreme in the dancehall scene. Her influence extends beyond music, with successful ventures in acting and business. Majah Hype, celebrated for his comedic genius and relatable Caribbean characters, has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique blend of humor and cultural commentary.

2024 Caribbean Awards Honorees

Earlier this month, Marcia Griffiths, Alison Hinds, and Cedella Marley were announced as the first wave of honoree recipients for the 2024 Caribbean Awards via the Lifetime Achievement Award, Elite Icon Award, and Legacy Award, respectively in the listed order.

This year, the Caribbean Music Awards will also honor several distinguished artists for their significant contributions to Caribbean music, which have resonated globally:

Producer Honors – Di Genius

Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor is a legendary Jamaican record producer. He has shaped the sound of modern reggae and dancehall with his innovative production techniques. His impressive portfolio includes collaborations with global superstars and chart-topping hits. Di Genius has recently continued his influential work with the hit song “Hit and Run” by Shenseea.

Konpa Honors – Tabou Combo

Celebrating over five decades of musical excellence, Tabou Combo is a pioneering force in Haitian Konpa music. Their unique blend of traditional rhythms and contemporary sounds has captivated audiences globally, solidifying their status as Konpa legends.

Chutney Honors – Ravi B

With his energetic performances and infectious melodies, Ravi B has become a pivotal figure in Chutney music. Known for hits like “Drinka” and “Budget,” Ravi B’s contributions have significantly enriched the cultural tapestry of the Caribbean.

Gospel Honors – Sherwin Gardner

Sherwin Gardner, a Trinidadian gospel artist, has dedicated over two decades to uplifting audiences with his soulful voice and inspiring lyrics. His chart-topping albums and powerful performances have made him a beloved figure in the gospel music scene.

Calypso Honors – Mighty Sparrow

The legendary Mighty Sparrow, often called the “Calypso King of the World,” has had an illustrious career spanning over six decades. With timeless classics like “Jean and Dinah” and “Only a Fool,” Sparrow’s profound impact on calypso music and Caribbean culture is unparalleled.

Since its inception, the Caribbean Music Awards has been a platform to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the Caribbean and honor the artists who have contributed to its evolution. Last year’s inaugural event saw Buju Banton, David Rudder, Mikaben, and Beres Hammond among the esteemed honorees.

The 2024 Caribbean Music Awards will take place on Thursday, August 29, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. Join us for a night of unforgettable performances and heartfelt tributes. Especially, as we honor the extraordinary talents and tracks that have graced this prestigious list.