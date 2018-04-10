Special Tribute for Winnie Mandela to be held in Miami

MIAMI – South Floridians will pay tribute and celebrate the legacy and endurance exhibited by the world-renowned Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who epitomized the ultimate fight for social, economic, and political freedom.

The tribute will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Overtown Performing Arts Center, located at 1074 NW 3rd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33136.

Known as the “Mother of The Nation”, the ex-wife of the former South African President Nelson Mandela is a lauded hero of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. One of the most powerful women in the world transitioned on Monday, April 4th at the age of 81.

See also: Jamaican Women of Florida pay tribute to Winnie Mandela

Multiple memorial services will take place on the continent with the official funeral proceedings to be held in Soweto, South Africa on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Winnie Mandela South Florida Visit

Concerned African Women (CAW) hosted Winnie Mandela’s last visit to South Florida back in 1994 as part of its Sisterhood Conference held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami. Now in unison with tributes around the world CAW along with many South Floridians will gather to pay final Respect and Honor to an icon who endured many trials and tribulations in the global fight against apartheid.