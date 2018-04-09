Jamaican Women of Florida pay tribute to Winnie Mandela

SOUTH FLORIDA – Camille Edwards, President of Jamaican Women of Florida and the Executive Board would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Winnie Mandela who passed away April 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

To Winnie Mandela, we say take your well-earned rest as you transitioned from among us but never from us.

We take solace in knowing she now sits among our “sheros” like Nanny of the Maroons, Mary Seacole the famous Jamaican-born British nurse, Honorable Louise Bennett-Coverley and many others whose lives have empowered and inspired us.

To the fond memory of Winnie, we, the Jamaican Women of Florida, say thank you for your service to our beloved Africa and indeed to the world. Your extraordinary life of resilience, fortitude, and passion remains to inspire women worldwide. You will forever remain a shining example of how we as women can face and overcome challenges with dignity and grace; with strength and determination, through unconditional love and unwavering sacrifice.

