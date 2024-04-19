Speakers Announced for 2024 Broward & Beyond Business Conference

BROWARD COUNTY – The Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) announces its highly esteemed keynote speakers and Signature Sponsor at the 7th Annual Broward & Beyond Business Conference (BBBC 2024). The free, one-day conference takes place from 8AM to 5PM on Friday, May 3, 2024, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. The theme is “Mindset, Methods, Make It Happen!”

Key Speakers:

Dannie Augustin & Genese Augustin: multi-franchisee owners

Kasey Brown: digital media influencer (1M+) dominating social media and reinventing brands

Arminda “Mindy” Figueroa, Latin2Latin Marketing: award-winning multicultural communications

Evie Johnson: internationally acclaimed trichologist, celebrity hair and beauty industry icon

Shalaya Morissette, Chief, Minority Business & Workforce Division, U.S. Department of Energy

Gail Rudolph, best-selling author of “Power Up Power Down, How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win”

Ricky Wade, McDonald’s multi-franchisee owner

Sponsors include:

Signature Sponsor – Florida Blue

Open Plenary Sponsor – MAP Broward

Luncheon Sponsor – HNTB Corporation

Breakfast Sponsor – Superior Hospitality

Parking Sponsor – Florida Power and Light

Photobooth Sponsor – Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Get Certified Information Station Community Partner – CareerSource Broward

Marketing Lab Sponsor – Integrity Consult Solutions, LLC

Volunteer Gear Sponsor – Broward County Transit

Local, regional and national businesses, non-profits and government agencies are encouraged to attend to learn and network with industry experts and peers.

Event attendees will have access to vendors in the exhibitor hall, along with informative panels about government procurement, technology, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), funding, marketing, and the creative industries. There will also be marketing and “Get Certified” lab stations highlighting the benefits of County procurement.

A networking mixer will take place following the conference.

“We are pleased to partner with Signature Sponsor Florida Blue as we gather an impressive array of keynote speakers and panelists,” said OESBD Director Sandy-Michael E. McDonald. “Each will provide unique inspiration to small businesses encouraging them to tap into the powerful resources available through Broward County and government procurement.”

Historically, 750-850 people have attended the annual event which supports the goals of the Broward County Commissioners to advance the reach of the County’s numerous business operations in and beyond the region. For more information visit the Business and Beyond website or call 954-357-6400. Registration is also available via the website.