Speakers Announced for 2024 Broward & Beyond Business Conference

Registration now open, local business owners encouraged to attend

2024 Broward & Beyond Business Conference

BROWARD COUNTY – The Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) announces its highly esteemed keynote speakers and Signature Sponsor at the 7th Annual Broward & Beyond Business Conference (BBBC 2024). The free, one-day conference takes place from 8AM to 5PM on Friday, May 3, 2024, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. The theme is “Mindset, Methods, Make It Happen!

Key Speakers:

  • Dannie Augustin & Genese Augustin: multi-franchisee owners
  • Kasey Brown: digital media influencer (1M+) dominating social media and reinventing brands
  • Arminda “Mindy” Figueroa, Latin2Latin Marketing: award-winning multicultural communications
  • Evie Johnson: internationally acclaimed trichologist, celebrity hair and beauty industry icon
  • Shalaya Morissette, Chief, Minority Business & Workforce Division, U.S. Department of Energy
  • Gail Rudolph, best-selling author of “Power Up Power Down, How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win”
  • Ricky Wade, McDonald’s multi-franchisee owner

2024 Broward & Beyond Business Conference

 

Sponsors include: 

  • Signature Sponsor – Florida Blue
  • Open Plenary Sponsor – MAP Broward
  • Luncheon Sponsor – HNTB Corporation
  • Breakfast Sponsor – Superior Hospitality
  • Parking Sponsor – Florida Power and Light
  • Photobooth Sponsor – Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
  • Get Certified Information Station Community Partner – CareerSource Broward
  • Marketing Lab Sponsor – Integrity Consult Solutions, LLC
  • Volunteer Gear Sponsor – Broward County Transit

Local, regional and national businesses, non-profits and government agencies are encouraged to attend to learn and network with industry experts and peers.

Event attendees will have access to vendors in the exhibitor hall, along with informative panels about government procurement, technology, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), funding, marketing, and the creative industries. There will also be marketing and “Get Certified” lab stations highlighting the benefits of County procurement.

A networking mixer will take place following the conference.

Sandy McDonald - Broward County's Office of Economic and Small Business Development Recognized
Sandy McDonald

“We are pleased to partner with Signature Sponsor Florida Blue as we gather an impressive array of keynote speakers and panelists,” said OESBD Director Sandy-Michael E. McDonald. “Each will provide unique inspiration to small businesses encouraging them to tap into the powerful resources available through Broward County and government procurement.”

Historically, 750-850 people have attended the annual event which supports the goals of the Broward County Commissioners to advance the reach of the County’s numerous business operations in and beyond the region. For more information visit the Business and Beyond website or call 954-357-6400. Registration is also available via the website.

 

