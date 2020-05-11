Caribbean Airlines Operates Historic Cargo Only Charter Flight

Piarco, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines utilized one of its Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft for a cargo only charter service, on Friday 8 May 2020, for the first time in the airline’s history.

This flight was part of the airline’s recently launched charter service, and was used to move essential supplies from Guyana to Cuba.

The new service was introduced to serve islands experiencing reduced cargo capacity due the closure of borders to commercial passenger flights due to COVID-19.

The charter service operated under strict regulatory procedures, adhering to established best practices for aircraft cleanliness and sanitation to ensure the safety of the airline’s crew during the current pandemic.

Marklan Moseley, General Manager – Cargo and New Business, Caribbean Airlines said: “These are very challenging times and we are sensitive to the need for trade and commerce to continue within the region. We continue to support the supply chain within the Caribbean and are offering our charter services which supplements our current weekly scheduled freighter flights.”

Caribbean Airlines Cargo offers its charter services to Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St.Vincent, Suriname, and many other destinations within the Caribbean. CAL’s all-cargo B-767 freighter service operates weekly out of its Miami hub to the Caribbean. Using their interline partners CAL can provide connections globally out of the Miami gateway.

The airline is currently offering special prices on barrel and e-container shipments to help customers ship care packages to families and friends during this unprecedented time.