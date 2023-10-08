BROWARD COUNTY – The Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) proudly announces four individual honors earned by leadership and staff. Sandy-Michael E. McDonald, OESBD Director, was awarded the National Minority Enterprise Development Week’s 2023 Small & Minority Business Advocate Award for Florida and the U.S. Territories, one of the highest levels of award issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency.

McDonald is being recognized for his enduring service in the promotion of business diversity and equity in addition to greater access to government procurement opportunities. He is the first ever recipient of this award.

Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative’s Empowering the American Dream Award

Maribel Feliciano, OESBD Assistant Director, received the Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative’s Empowering the American Dream Award for her exceptional service and support of entrepreneurship, promotion of economic development, job growth and diversification of the industrial mix and expansion of the local tax base among Broward County’s Hispanic business community. Feliciano will also be receiving the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance Partner Council Leadership Award in appreciation for her tireless commitment to the Alliance and Partner Council initiatives collectively serving to enhance efforts and outcomes.

United Nations Association of Broward County’s Sustainable Development Goals Leaders Award

Paola Isaac, OESBD’s Specialist-International Trade, was awarded the United Nations Association of Broward County’s Sustainable Development Goals Leaders Award for her impactful and socially responsible citizenship, focus on environmental conservancy and social equity and passionate work supporting the Sustainable Cities and Communities initiative of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.