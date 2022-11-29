Entrepreneurs in Broward County Granted More Than $22,000 to Fund Startup Businesses

BROWARD COUNTY – The Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) hosted its seventh annual graduation ceremony for the Kauffman Foundation’s FastTrac® NewVenture™ global entrepreneurship education program, a 16-week course that helps aspiring and established entrepreneurs throughout the County evaluate business ideas and develop start-up plans focusing on innovation and technology.

OESBD Top Grads

Three out of the 18 graduates with the top-scored business plans were awarded grants to help fund their startups.

Key Robbins and Aaron Barfield, Doozee Corporation – Awarded $10,000

Joseph Akyeampong, Boja Solutions – Awarded $7,500

Miguel Angel Bernard-Rivera, Jr., AllanAngel Corporation – Awarded $5,000

“Our entrepreneurship program continues to grow each year,” said OESBD Director Sandy-Michael E. McDonald. “This year’s partnership with the NSU Broward Center of Innovation helped us level up in many ways from student engagement to the live ‘pitch’ competition where the top three graduates fielded questions from a distinguished panel of judges. This program highlights all the talent and possibilities that exist here in Broward County.”

The course was facilitated by OESBD staff in conjunction with multiple subject-matter experts, local entrepreneurs and other community partners. In addition to receiving a certificate of completion and gift from OESBD, this year’s graduates were also extended a three-month membership to the Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation, courtesy of pitch competition judge and Levan Center CIO, John Wensveen.