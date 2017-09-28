Grand Hyatt Baha Mar sponsors Black Enterprise’s Black Men Excel

PLANTATION – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism proudly speaks of the support they are receiving from Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, as they work to increase African American stop over arrivals to the Bahamas.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar partnered with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, earlier this month, to sponsor a Black Enterprise event in Palm Beach Florida. The hotel was the donor of a three-day, two-night getaway to the newly opened, billion-dollar resort.

Black Enterprise, and the relationship that the Ministry shares with them, is a key element to increasing the number of African American visitors to the Bahamas.

Their most recent event, Black Men Xcel, held over the American Labor Day weekend, garnered a considerable amount of opulent attendees and speakers, ranging from mayors and congressmen to famous actors and comedians.

Leading the charge of The Bahamas’ team of delegates was Mr. Linville Johnson, Director of Sales Multicultural Market for the Ministry of Tourism. Johnson is appreciative of the sponsorship with Baha Mar, saying “We are pleased to have Baha Mar on board supporting our initiatives as we go after this important segment.”

Johnson also added how relevant it is for the Bahamas to infiltrate events that cater to this specific niche. He identifies that the Islands of the Bahamas would offer the perfect solution for the male traveler who seeks sport and adventure.

Along with its cultural appeal, the islands offer unrivaled experiences in sport fishing, scuba diving, boating and golfing. Accordingly, Baha Mar features an 18 hole, 72-par Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course.

The Grand Hyatt opened their doors back in May of 2017, and slowly started welcoming guests to the stellar property. Boasting 1800 total rooms, inclusive of 230 suites and residences, the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is modern and luxurious. Its ideal location allows guests to absorb the sights, sounds and tastes of the Bahamian culture and the authentic hospitality will set a stage for guests to experience the Bahamas in a personal way.

After a two-year delay, the highly anticipated hotel has gotten many great reviews. When called upon, they were ready and willing to work with the ministry, along with Black Enterprise, realizing the benefits of this mutual friendship. As a part of the ministry’s ongoing initiative to improve their product, and increase stop over arrivals, they are welcoming the collaboration with Baha Mar and Grand Hyatt and looking forward to future projects.