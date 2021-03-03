Broward County Announces FastTrac® NewVenture™ Virtual Info Session

[BROWARD COUNTY] – The Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) announces its 2021 session of FastTrac® NewVenture™. A free program designed to guide aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs on the path to success.

OESBD is hosting a virtual Information Session on March 17 from 6 to 7:30PM to share details about the Spring 2021 program. The program will be administered completely online from April through July. The public is invited to register online to participate.

Aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas invited to attend

As a Kauffman FastTrac® affiliate, OESBD presents the NewVenture™ business plan development program. The program is designed to help innovative entrepreneurs refine their business concept, identify the components of a strong business plan. Plus, access the appropriate resources for launch. At the end of the course, completed business plans will be evaluated. Best of all, the top three will be eligible to compete for seed money grants. All participants will receive a certificate of completion.

“If you have an innovative business concept and need guidance to help you get started, this upcoming NewVenture™ course is for you,” said OESBD Director Sandy-Michael E. McDonald. “We are proud to be consistently presenting programs that support the development and growth of businesses in Broward County, even throughout the pandemic.”

Grant Money

Through the support of the Broward County Board of County Commissioners and a $30,000 grant from the Florida Panthers organization during the last NewVenture™ courses, Broward’s NewVenture™ program has provided seed money grants of over $100,000 to graduates of the program since its inception. OESBD has conducted five 10-week New Venture™ courses resulting in 77 graduates, 44 finished business plans and 22 graduates currently in business in Broward County.

Since affiliating with the Kauffman FastTrac® Entrepreneur Development Program in 2013, OESBD has provided training to more than 500 early-stage. In addition to aspiring entrepreneurs through 67 half-day FastTrac® Entrepreneur workshops. Workshops include Listening to Your Business for existing businesses and The Intentional Entrepreneur for early-stage and aspiring entrepreneurs. For the first time last fall the workshops were offered virtually.

NewVenture™ is free and open to Broward County residents. Space in the FastTrac® NewVenture™ is limited. For more information on programs and services for entrepreneurs and business owners, contact OESBD at 954-357-6400 or visit us online. Individuals requiring accommodations to participate must request at least 10 business days in advance