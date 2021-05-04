A skin care spa and wellness restoration haven founded on the indispensable need for tailored skincare services for melanated skin

[HALLANDALE BEACH] – There’s no doubt about it, the last few years have ushered in a whole new standard of diversity and inclusivity within the beauty industry. Black-owned beauty brands are growing by the day. Especially, with game-changers like Fenty Beauty pushing boundaries for inclusivity in the space. In addition to entrepreneurs putting their expertise into product lines you’ll want to keep on steady rotation.

New indie names and legacy brands alike have risen to the occasion, expanding their product offerings to accommodate women of color, and Black and Brown women in particular. The spa industry is following suit as South Florida welcomes Melanated Beauty Spa to Hallandale Beach Florida. They will host a soft-opening this Mother’s Day weekend, Friday, May 7th and Saturday, May 8th.

Melanated Beauty Spa

Melanated Beauty Spa aims to fill a void in the luxury spa market. Specifically by addressing the specific needs of women of color. Crafting formulas specifically for melanin and carrying a plethora Black-owned beauty brands. The spa’s services and products are suitable for anyone and everyone. Including luxury essential oils, clean hygiene products, and sunscreen that won’t leave a trace. But, also pays specific attention to providing services that take into account skin sensitivities, hyper pigmentation, scarring, dark spots, and other skin specifics that are often overlooked by mainstream offerings.

Members Only Spa

Founded by Maghan Morin, she aims to revitalize spa culture in South Florida. Her members-only spa offers every service from acne therapy, anti-cellulite treatments, body services, a robust facial menu, masks, massages, peels, waxing and more that cater to the unique facets of melanated skin types.

Located in the heart of Hallandale Beach, the spa is centrally located for any skin enthusiast seeking the best form of self-care. Your senses will be soothed by their soft, lush color tones as soon as you walk through the door. Plus the warmth of the relaxing aromatherapy that subtlety encompasses the interior areas of the spa.

Skin Care for People of Color

“At the Melanated Beauty Spa we believe that accessibility for all is necessary, our way is simple…to create spas that cater to the skin care needs for people of color. Creating a Spa that includes women of color. Especially those who just so happen to dominate the beauty industry when it comes to spending power. But, somehow still lack spaces that cater to their needs. Melanated Beauty Spa will be an inclusive place for people of color and the richness of our skin needs.” states Maghan Morin, Melanated Beauty Spa Founder and CEO.

Membership Benefits

Melanated Beauty Spa allows South Florida skin enthusiasts to elevate their conventional skincare routine with their Melanated Skin membership that will provide skin with a regular healthy glow regimen (say goodbye to the need for filters on your next selfie). As a Melanated Skin member, clients will enjoy access to: (2) 30-minute facials per month, 10% off products, add-ons and group services, and exclusive access to member only events and treat a guest of choice to a one-time treatment under your membership.

Soft Opening

Join the Melanated Beauty Spa soft-opening experience this Mother’s Day weekend, Friday, May 7th and Saturday, May 8th. To register to attend visit – Eventbrite melanated-beauty-spa-soft-opening for tickets.

Melanated Beauty Spa is located at 102 Northeast 2nd Avenue Hallandale Beach, Florida. Follow them on on Instagram @MelanatedBeautySpa