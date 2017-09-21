US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund aims to help Caribbean neighbors

SOUTH FLORIDA – The US Caribbean Strong Relief fund has been established following Hurricanes Irma and Maria as they have impacted several islands in the eastern Caribbean with catastrophic destruction. There has been widespread damage to infrastructure, homes, and the lives of thousands of citizens.

Health facilities have also suffered serious damages hampering the rapid delivery of critical emergency care assistance.

As access to the islands is slowly being restored, it is anticipated that there will be immediate critical needs in health, food security, and shelter.

Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (“CDEMA”) Situation Report – as of September 18, 2017

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Regional Response Plan

US CARIBBEAN STRONG RELIEF FUND – HOW TO GIVE

The Miami Foundation has established one of three Relief Funds to support relief and recovery efforts especially in the Caribbean Leeward Islands.

VIA CREDIT CARD – OR via GoFundMe

– OR via VIA CHECK: Payable to The Miami Foundation, Memo: US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund, The Miami Foundation, Attn: Carlos Abaunza, CFO, 40 NW 3rd Street, Suite 305, Miami, FL 33128

VIA WIRE TRANSFER: JPMorgan Private Bank – DE, 500 Stanton Christiana Rd, Newark, DE 19713, EFT/ACH #267 084 131, Wiring ABA # 021 000 021; Account of: The Miami Foundation, Account # 403251676, 40 NW 3rd Street, Suite 305, Miami, FL 33128, O: 305.357.2077 | F: 305.371.5342, cabaunza@miamifoundation.org.

Funds will be dedicated to priority relief efforts in the Caribbean islands noted below and will be managed and overseen by a Diaspora community Advisory Group. The Fund will be designated to support authorized and credible non-profit relief organizations in the following islands: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands, St.Martin/St. Maarten, Saba, St Eutstatius, St Kitts & Nevis, Turks and Caicos Islands, The Bahamas, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Dominica, St. Kitts & Nevis, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and St. Lucia.

Based on information for emergency management agencies on each respective island, the following items are in critical need:

 Bottled Water

 Non-perishable food supplies

 Tarpaulin; Plywood

 Toiletries/Sanitary/dignity kits; First aid kits

 Medicine – aspirin, pepto bismol, etc.

 Batteries/flashlights

 Insect repellant

 Sleeping bags, blankets pillows, mats  Baby wipes/Foods/diapers

 NO CLOTHES (at this time)

DROP OFF LOCATIONS (to date)

South Miami-Dade : Caribbean Delight Restaurant, 9491 SW 160th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 ; Jamaica Kitchen Restaurant, 8736 SW 72nd Street Miami, FL 33173

North Miami Dade : Tropical Feast Restaurant, 18400 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33169

Broward County : Joy's Liquors, 9280 W. Commercial Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351; Joy's Roti Delight, 1205 NW 40th Avenue Lauderhill, FL 33313; Singh's, 4244 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319; Fancy Loaf, 1014 N.E. 215th Street Miami, FL 33179; Aunt I's, 1166 N. State Road 7, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Palm Beach : Taste of Jamaica, 10233 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Lauderhill: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2-10pm Fundraiser Benefit, Central Broward Regional Park

SHIPPING LOCATIONS (to date)