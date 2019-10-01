South Florida Jamaican Diaspora Youth Group to Link Up on Oct 3rd

South Florida Jamaica Diaspora Youth Group Teams Up With Local Politicians to Rouse Jamaican Youth in Niceness and Networking

MIRAMAR – On Thursday, October 3, 2019, The Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Group have a truly worldwide event planned for the global Jamaican youth community. One Date, One Mission, 3 Regions!

On this day Youth Council groups will hold youth-led and youth engaged events in Canada, UK, and the USA to galvanize and organize all for the love and affinity for Jamaica with a Global sponsorship from Victoria Mutual Building Society.

The Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Group are deeply committed to getting young Jamaicans unified by connecting, engaging, and empowering members of the Diaspora ages 18-35 and friends of the youth of all ages.

The Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Group Florida Chapter brings to the South Florida community the Jamaican Youth Link-Up in partnership with City of Miramar Commissioner Yvette Coulbourne and Consul General of Jamaica for the Southeast Region, Oliver Mair.

The event will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall and Garden; 2400 Civic Center Place Miramar, FL 33025 from 6pm-9:30pm.

Evening activities to include a panel discussion on vital information for engaging with all things JAMAICA!

Topics for discussion will include what the diaspora is and how the youth can harness its power, learning how 2nd, 3rd, 4th, etc generations can get their Jamaican Citizenship, business ownership on the island and how the Consul General’s office can assist young people in the diaspora.

Panelist: Professor @rainyjarrett108 will cover all things #JamaicaDiaspora and how to join the movement, Southeast region #DiasporaYouthRep @mayalew will discuss #JaMerican 🇯🇲🇺🇸identity and issues surrounding it, Consul General @mairoliver will speak on the role of the C.G.’s office & how it can be of service to the youth, @davidpmullings will discuss the current economic climate in Jamaica & it’s a good time to invest, all moderated by @simmi.di.teacha

Food, drinks, and entertainment to follow in the closing hour, as well as raffle gifts from Jamaica and Jamaican-American owned institutions such as Grace Kennedy, Ocho-Rios Brand, Mindful Mani, Gen X Miami Carnival Band, Noirbnb and Itchibabamiami/Whyiparty.

Raffle prizes by Grace Kennedy Group who will raffle off a gift basket filled with premium goods, and so will Ocho Rios Foods; Mindful Manisalon will be giving away a gift certificate for a free manicure, @noirbnb will be raffling off a $100 credit towards a stay at one of their listed properties, and @genxcarnival will be raffling off passes to their #MiamiCarnival Party.

Music by: @disconeil007