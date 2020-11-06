South Florida Jamaica Diaspora Charitable Organization Donate Needed Supplies

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Members of the Caribbean American Cultural Group, Inc. (CACG), Florida based Jamaican charitable organization have embarked on a donation drive to assist hospitals in Jamaica for desperately needed supplies especially since the increases in COVID-19 across the island.

The CACG recently shipped barrels of medical supplies donated to the University Hospital in Kingston.

The shipment included large supplies of protective shields, face masks, gloves, and quantities of hospital bedding, health, and hygiene, as well as personal care items for the hospital.

President of the Association, Ms. Dawn Bloomfield, a Jamaican national and local bank executive, indicated that the members of CACG have been in touch with the Hospital administration and has since embarked on the donation drive for needed supplies.

Ms. Bloomfield emphasized that this is an ongoing initiative as the organization is making an effort to assist other hospitals, especially in the rural areas, she added.

Meanwhile, she has expressed appreciation to other Diaspora charitable organizations including the Caribbean Nurses Association of the Treasure Coast and Beyond the Walls Ministries.

Some corporate entities have so far responded positively to the ongoing appeal to join in the donation. These include the ACCH Insurance; Signature Smiles; Cleaning Diva Inc.; and the Nurses Association of Jamaica from the United Kingdom.

President Bloomfield continues to encourage partners to this worthy cause emphasizing that willing persons can contact the Caribbean American Cultural Group at www.cacgpsl.com