South Africa’s Jessica Mbangeni Set to Rock Bob Marley Birthday Celebration

Kingston, Jamaica – Award-winning Praise poet, entertainer and community development specialist, Jessica Mbangeni from South Africa (Azania) had her sights set on returning to Jamaica since her first visit in August 2017. Her wish has come true and she returns to the island to perform for Bob Marley’s 73rd Birthday celebration, February 6, 2018 to be staged at the Bob Marley Museum, Kingston.

The event is themed: ‘Soul Rebel,’ a call for people to unite against violence and divisiveness in society. Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies said the theme was selected because now more than ever, there is a need for us to raise our consciousness, to fearlessly rebel against the crime and violence that threaten to divide us.

Tuff Gong & the Family of Bob Marley leads world wide-tributes to the music icon, which are independently being produced in the United Kingdom, Hawaii, New York, Denmark, and Negril with the 26th annual staging of the Bob Marley Birthday Bash, just to name a few locations.

Headlining the music showcase is Morgan Heritage live from Denmark. Among the Special guest performers is Jessica Mbangeni who made her maiden voyage to the island to perform for the Jamaica Poetry Festival, produced by Yasus Afari, in August 2017. She also ‘brought the house down’ at the Marcus Garvey Tribute & Concert staged by IRIE FM Radio in Coconut Grove, St. Ann, Ocho Rios.

Having tasted our trademarked cuisine and grounded in the warm hospitality of our people, Jessica pledged to return to the Island to further immerse in its culture and heritage. She sought out community tourism events to connect with her work in community development, which has led her to an upcoming performance at the Marcus Garvey Fair, produced by Valerie C. Dixon, to be staged in its new location, Cross Keys High School, Mandeville.

Following the performance, Jessica Mbangeni will engage with the students in a Fashion Showcase to include a Seminar comparing and contrasting design techniques, which culminates in a Fashion Show.

During her five-week trip, Mbangeni will be do a feasibility study observing the culture of the island and work with the South African economic diplomatic office.

The celebration activities will commence at 7 a.m. The showcase will present three symposia with specially invited guests and will include the blowing of the Abeng, Nyabinghi drumming and the cutting of the birthday cake, accompanied by the traditional welcome from the Marley family and management of the Bob Marley Group.

Ms Mbangeni will speak on the state of Reggae in South Africa.

The Bob Marley Museum will open to the general public at 10:00 a.m., offering a full day of activities including a kiddies’ village.