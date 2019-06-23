Ja’Roy to Release “Flaunt That”, a Mix of Hip Hop and Dancehall on EP

By Howard Campbell

In July, rapper Ja’Roy will release an EP that maybe his most ambitious project to date. It contains Flaunt That, a song he recorded with Jamaican deejay Honorebel and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

Produced by Herbert Skillz, Flaunt That was initiated by Honorebel, a veteran of the South Florida rap/reggae scene. Lanez, a platinum-selling artist with Caribbean roots, brings star power to the track.

“I’m very excited about the record. The process was great and the energy during the whole process was positive,” said Ja’Roy, who was born Jordan Weekes in Maryland to Jamaican parents.

A mix of hip hop and dancehall, Flaunt That reflects the urban sounds Ja’Roy was weaned on. His influences range from the hip hop of Lil Wayne and Kanye West, to dancehall acts like Sean Paul and Elephant Man.

He said Flaunt That “will be part of a project that will feature other producers as well.”

Since launching his career nearly 10 years ago, Ja’Roy has flirted with hip hop and dancehall. That diversity can be heard on some of his previous songs like Friday Night and Rumors.

On Flaunt That, he keeps good company. Honorebel was once a member of 2 Live Crew founder Luther Campbell’s camp and has worked with rapper Pitbull.

Tory Lanez, who has collaborated with A-listers like Drake and DJ Khaled, has made the Billboard charts with songs like Say It and Luv.

Ja’Roy expects big things this summer.

“Since we have American and Caribbean ties to this song, reaching both markets would be huge,” he said.