King Joshua Maponga to Keynote Ubuntu Spiritual Awakening Summit

KINGSTON, Jamaica – UMOJA Generational Wealth brings to Jamaica King Joshua Maponga III. He is one of several influential keynote speakers at the 1st Ubuntu Spiritual Awakening Summit, in Jamaica (5th – 10th February, 2024).

King Maponga accepted the invitation of UMOJA GENERATIONAL WEALTH, one of the largest, most influential African Diaspora Organisation, to speak at their first Summit on how to fix Africa (solutions), for the GLOBAL AFRICAN DIASPORA.

King Maponga is a theologian, philosopher and author of various books, a renowned Pan-Africanist and Founder of Institute Farmers of Thought (FOT), which contains more than 2,000 books about Africa.

Over the years, Bishop Maponga has brought together thousands of African Diaspora around the world. At the summit, Bishop will lead the delegates in a journey which starts with Spiritual Awakening, leading to Heritage Discovery and landing in Ancestral Lineage Connection.

If you participate in the summit, you will gain insight into what needs doing for spiritual (not religious) awakening, discover your heritage, connect to your ancestral lineage, learn about the most exclusive and profitable businesses in Africa and in the Caribbean, learn how to claim your African citizenship through your DNA, meet and network with great Pan-African leaders and change makers, as well as, learn about Ubuntu economics and communalism.

What is more, the summit will also allow you the privilege of learning how the 1st University started, the Circle of Fire, the Origin of Yoga, Ancestral Village, Sunrise and Sunset Meditation, the Origin of Life through black woman’s womb, alternative financial system, pan-African crypto and a lot more.

Attendees are encouraged to register online by 31st January for full participation; all the details are there to guarantee the presence of all conscious Jamaicans for a memorable experience.

Delegates are encouraged not to miss this unique opportunity to make an impact on the pan-Africanist movement. Grab this great opportunity to network with people like Ambassador Dr. Arikana Quao, Nana Obudadzie, PI Ratio and Wode Maya.

José Santiago, UGW Organizer said “This event helps us to build the Africa and African communities our people want around the world. Build the youth you want, build for the next generation. Do not allow your children to experience the same world you experienced.”

If you are passionate about the freedom of African development and the Ubuntu lifestyle, you must register and attend the Awakening Summit.