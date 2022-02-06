Some Haitian leaders, and population, said that they’re not for a transitional Government

[PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti] – Former Haiti President Jovenel Moïse approved a new constitution to the country that almost all Haitians agreed with. But unfortunately, a group of people who disagreed with him assassinated him because of the new constitution that he approved for the country. All those involved in his killing have been arrested by Haitian authorities, but others, such as friends of those arrested, appeared to be involved.

In early January 2022, a group of people in the diaspora located in Louisiana have elected former Prime Minister and Economist Fritz Alphonse Jean as President to lead a two-year transition, but the Haitian population said they were not invited or included in the decision. We would like to remind you that the chosen President of the ‘Montana Accord’ is a very good friend of former Haiti Senator John Joël Joseph, who is one of the assassins of former President Moïse. That is why the Haitian population and some Haitian leaders do not agree with the proposed transitional Government in Haiti in the upcoming years.

Some Haitian leaders have stated that the chosen President of the Montana Accord may not be installed in the National Palace in the upcoming days because Haitians living in Haiti were unaware of their elections. The Neurosurgeon and Politician, Ariel Henry, who is known as the current Prime Minister of Haiti also disagreed with the ‘Montana Accord’ and said there is no legal or constitutional way to install a legitimate president while he is still in power. For Henry, the way forward is to hold fair elections and amend the Constitution approved by former President Moïse.

Last year, after the assassination of President Moïse, the rising political leader Werley Nortreus called on everyone to respect the new constitution approved by the President. “The death of President Jovenel is very bad. He was President of Haiti and was the father of the nation at that time. No one has the right to take someone’s life even if he or she does not share the same political views. I congratulate the police forces in Haiti who arrested all those responsible for the death of President Jovenel. Also, I would like to ask everyone to respect the new constitution approved by President Jovenel. Haiti will not perish, and the combat to change the wrong system in Haiti will continue. May God heals the First Lady Martine during this very difficult time?”, said Werley on July 10th, 2021.

On Sunday, February 6th, 2022, the New York Times reported that the ‘Montana Accord‘ called on the U.S. to end support for the current Government in Haiti when their elected President is a very good friend of former Senator John Joël Joseph, who is one of the assassins of former President Moïse. The rising political leader Werley responded to the New York Times and said he does not understand how a group of people can hold an election when the Haitian population said they were unaware and invited.

“The New York Times is talking about an opposition that has destroyed the country’s economy in recent years. They have no good plans for the country. And the majority of those arrested by police in the assassination of the former President Moïse are friends of the ‘Montana Accord’ elected President Fritz Alphonse Jean. I am urging Haiti authorities to investigate the New York Times to find out if they were also involved in the assassination of President Moïse. I do not believe that the New York Times is on the corner of Haiti’s advantage”, said Werley on Sunday.

Just because former Prime Minister and Economist Fritz Alphonse Jean is considered by the ‘Montana Accord’ group as President to lead their transitional Government, doesn’t mean that he is the one that the Haitian population would vote for.