House Haiti Co-Chairs Issue Statement Regarding Death of Haitian President Moise

[Washington, D.C.] – The Co-Chairs of the House Haiti Caucus released the following statement regarding the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse:

“The assassination of Haitian President Moïse was a horrific act and stands as a clarion call for swift and decisive action to bring political stability and peace to a nation in crisis. We are extending our condolences to his family and loved ones. We are also praying for First Lady Martine Moïse,” said the co-chairs. “We also call for full transparency and an independent investigation into this criminal act. We remain committed, more than ever, to working diligently alongside the Biden Administration in support of ushering in an equitable, inclusive Haitian-led democracy. One that reestablishes rule of law, reinforces institutions of Haitian-led governance, and centers the safety and human rights of every Haitian citizen.”