Port-of-Spain, Trinidad –Embracing a thrilling and modest journey of achievement, Skinny Fabulous, the talented entertainer from St. Vincent and The Grenadines, declares he’s accelerating his career. He emphasizes that the Soca music scene offers scant opportunity for artists to pause. Known as Gamal Doyle in real life, he plans to release an album by the end of January. In the meantime, he will be releasing impactful Soca tracks weekly over the coming weeks, starting with a dynamic single titled “Find Out“.

“This song is on the same riddim as Bunji Garlin’s ‘Thousand,’” explained the artiste. His song adds the to the rhythm’s fervor, solidifying the energy with a ricochet effect that indirectly summons the masses to create sweet mayhem like only hardcore Carnival lovers can. Produced by St. Lucia’s Stratosphere Music- the team that took home the island’s 2024 Road March title alongside, Ricky T with ‘Look Something to Talk About,’ Skinny and Bunji’s tracks are an extension to that single’s success on the Wham 2 Dem Riddim.

“I heard it in St. Lucia and I immediately took a liking to it,” he said, explaining that immediately thereafter, work began on his placement on the already successful riddim.

‘Find Out,’ is by no stretch of the imagination, a Carnival 2025 monster already. The reaction across the airwaves, on social media and at events, has been proof enough. “It’s a song that’s easy to like. Sometimes you have to listen to a song four times to love it. This one, you like it immediately,” he highlighted, adding, “It’s also a bit edgy in terms of the language. I don’t mind pushing the envelope and I know it will provoke opinion, whether good or bad. So far, it’s been all good,” he said.

Music Releases

Power Soca now the less invasive sound on the Carnival fete circuit in Trinidad and Tobago, Skinny Fabulous says ‘Find Out,’ speaks to those who are unaware of the revelry, the ones who dare to get in the centre of the big fete crowd where true fetters stay ready. “I’m speaking to the people. Throughout the islands, from Grenada to St. Vincent, St Lucia, Jamaica, Dominica, the revelers are not interested too much in the fashion show brand of partying. When they party, they party hard. Even in the uptown parties, there is real revelry. Trinidad was originally like that- shorts and sneakers and get on bad,” he said thoughtfully, reiterating that this song speaks to that energy, warning those who dare to step into that zone, that they’d surely ‘Find Out’ if they mess around and get in.

An artiste who isn’t afraid to share his success with a dedicated team, Skinny Fabulous has been collaborating with artistes, producers and other creatives in the industry for some time. His album, which he says will feature more unreleased music than his last album, shares writing credit with various writers from across the region.

“I am a part of many vehicles that drive the genre that is Soca. I am not trying to be the sole engineer of what makes it global. I am just doing my part as part of a fleet of people who will eventually take the sound global,” he said.

He explained that this album is riskier and more ambitious. Fans can expect a mix of African, Jamaican, and Trinidad and Tobago beats. He assures that this will satisfy the musical tastes of his fans everywhere.

T&T Carnival

As he looks forward to the T&T carnival next year, Skinny Fabulous says he will release new songs each week for the next month. “In our music industry it’s unfortunate, but the goal is always to kind of maintain and it’s a task. A man like 50 Cent, made an album about two decades ago and he’s still singing that music; We can’t do that,” he rationalized.

Despite this reality, Skinny Fabulous, like many of the entertainers in Soca, gets the gratification he needs when the people respond positively to the music they dedicatedly deliver. ‘Find Out’ is just the start of what Skinny Fabulous assures will be a season to remember. The song is available on all streaming platforms.