Signs That You Have Lack of Testosterone Levels and How To Effectively Fix It

Testosterone is a hormone that we are all familiar with, well, at least in hearing about. You often hear about testosterone filled men or the negative connotations. However, testosterone plays a bigger role than simply being a sex-drive hormone. More and more men are experiencing low testosterone levels, which can lead to several different health-related symptoms. Here are some signs that you have a lack of testosterone and how to effectively fix it.

Erectile Dysfunction

There are many reasons for men to experience problems with erection, a low level of testosterone is one of them. Nitric oxide is influenced by testosterone and is essential for achieving an erection. Low levels can cause a lack of production, leading to fewer and brief erections.

Decreased Energy And Mood Swings

Low levels of testosterone have been linked to feelings of fatigue, irritability, and depression. In some instances, improving testosterone levels can not only improve physical but also mental health issues. If you are suffering from some of these conditions, it may be worth checking your testosterone levels with a doctor.

Increased Body Fat And Reduced Muscle Mass

Low levels of testosterone can lead to reduced muscle mass and an increase in body fat, and in some cases can cause an enlargement of breasts. This can be evident in men as they age, as they will experience reduced levels of testosterone, which can mean losing that youthful look of your early twenties.

Reduction in Testicle Size And Sperm Count

Low levels of testosterone can lead to a reduction in the amount of sperm produced, which, if low enough, can lead to infertility. This lack of production can also lead to a reduction in testicle size. If you notice a difference in either of these, you may well be experiencing low testosterone.

Consult A Physician

You may not show any of these symptoms, but could still be experiencing low testosterone levels. You can undergo some basic physical examinations and blood tests to determine your testosterone levels and the correct course of action should your levels are low.

Supplements

If you have a low testosterone count, you may want to consider testosterone-boosting supplements. There are many supplements out there that help with increasing testosterone naturally. It’s wise to shop around and check what ingredients and vitamins are present, and you can pick the correct supplement for you.

Regulate Your Diet

There are several foods and nutrients that can help improve your testosterone levels. Making sure you are giving your body what it needs is important for your physical and mental health. You can incorporate beef, oysters, eggs, tuna, cereals, vitamin D, and shellfish.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

If your situation is more extreme, you may consider testosterone replacement therapy. There are multiple ways in which to administer the treatment, including skin patches, gels, mouth patches, injections, and implants. However, these treatments should only be prescribed by a medical professional, testosterone can harm your liver and body, so does are important.

Your health is important, and you may not realize the effects a lack of testosterone is having on your body. We hope these signs and tips will help you make the right decision when it comes to regulating your testosterone.