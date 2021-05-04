Sharon Parris-Chambers is Country Coordinator for SOAD Pan-African Journalists’ Caucus

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Pan-African Journalists’ Caucus was launched by the African Diaspora State on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. At this inaugural meeting, the decision was taken to set up a series of structures, including “Country Coordinators”, who are the operational arm of the Caucus in its campaigns around the world. This will strengthen Africa’s pride and dignity as the “Cradle of Humanity”.

On the proposal of H.E. Ambassador Élisée Héribert-Label ADJOVI, Chairperson of the Pan-African Journalists’ Caucus, the following Country Coordinators have been appointed:

West Africa

Benin, Joël Samson BOSSOU; Burkino Faso, Elie KABORE; Central African Republic, Jean Fernand KOENA;

Ivory Coast, Sylvain NAMOYA; Gambia, Sanna CAMARA; Ghana, Philip Nii LARTEY; Guinea Conakry, Billy Nankouman CONDÉ; Liberia, Hannah N. GETERMINAH; Mali, Paul MBEN; Niger, Mahamadou ABOULAYE, Nigeria; Abdoulaye ISAH; Senegal, Maymouna N’DIR; Sierra Leone; Theresa R. SESAY; Togo, Ferdinand GADE.

North Africa

Algeria, Fatima HAMDI; Egypt, Walaa AHMED ABDALLAH ABO STITE; Morocco, Bouchra CHAKIR; Mauritania, Mariem BEYROUCK; Tunisia, Machat SEYFOLLAH.

Central Africa

Burundi, Antéditeste NIRAGIRA, Jean Fernand KOENA; Congo Brazaville, Louis Patrick OKAMBA; Gabon Gerauds Wilfried OBANGOME; Rwanda, KAREMERA; DR Congo, Emmanuel BADIBANGA; Chad, Blaise DARIUSTONE.

East Africa

Mauritius, Marie Clarinne GEOFFROY; Madagascar, Riana RAYMOND; Uganda, Emmanuel LUBEGA; Rwanda, Sylvanus KAREMERA; Sudan, Maha EL TALIS, Tanzania, Hawa Jumanne BIHOGA.

South Africa

Tiisetso MOTSOENENG; Lesotho, Palesa MAKAO; Namibia, Edward KASUTO; Zambia, Derrick SINJELA; Zimbabwe, Albert MASAKA.

Outside Africa | DIASPORA

Germany, Ulrich TEVI; Barbados, Hallam HOPE; Bahamas, Deandrea HAMILTON; Brazil; Marcelle CHAGAS GONTIJO; China, St Jerry A. NJOKU; United States of America; Rob NEAL; France, Emmanuel MAYEGA; Jamaica, Sharon PARRIS-CHAMBERS and Trinidad & Tobago, Felipe NOGUERA.

This list is not exhaustive. It will be completed as we go along.

His Excellency Louis-Georges TIN – Prime Minister, State of the African Diaspora