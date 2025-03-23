Shaggy to Headline the Issa Trust Foundation Concert on May 17th

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – The Issa Trust Foundation has announced that Grammy Award-winning artist Shaggy, with special guest Lila Iké, will perform at the 20th anniversary of its annual “For The Children” charity event. Residents and visitors are invited to attend the one-of-a-kind evening on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Couples Sans Souci for an unforgettable night of world-class entertainment and philanthropy.

Early Bird tickets are currently available until April 1st, starting at $250 for VIP tickets and $350 for V-VIP level, which adds early access, a private pre-concert cocktail reception, front and center stage seating and more. Pre-Sale tickets are currently on sale starting at $300 for a VIP viewing package and $400 for V-VIP level. Both tickets include Couples Resorts signature all-inclusive hospitality with a sumptuous menu and top shelf spirits.

To purchase a ticket, a table or a sponsorship, visit the concert event website.

Guests are invited to enhance their experience and stay at Couples Sans Souci for the night or an extended getaway. For a limited time, guests receive every 5th night free and a $100 resort credit for bookings made now through April 30 for stays May 1 – Sept 30, 2025. The same offer applies to nearby Couples Tower Isle with complimentary transportation provided to the event.

Issa Trust Foundation Charity

The Issa Trust Foundation is the charity that Couples Resorts supports. It helps raise money for children in Jamaica. Right now, the foundation is using funds from events like “For The Children.” They are building the Mary Issa Pediatric and Adolescent Health Centre. This center is located 20 minutes from Ocho Rios. It is named after Mary Brimo Issa, the wife of Couples Resorts’ founder, Elias Abraham Issa.

Mary Issa Health Centre

The 9,000 square foot health center will help meet a key healthcare need in the St. Mary and St. Ann area. It will provide primary care for children and teens. The center will create a welcoming space for patients and families. It will also address physical, mental, and social support needs.

In addition to offering preventative and curative pediatric care and adolescent services, the Centre plans to operate specialty clinics such as cardiology, nephrology, mental health support, oncology, as well as providing free vision screening and glasses if needed and hearing tests.

The Mary Issa Health Centre will help children and teens from other areas on the island. It will also have programs for U.S. doctors to work with local Jamaican doctors.

Honored to Have Shaggy Perform