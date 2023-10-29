Shaggy & East Africa’s Bruce Melodie Release New Single, “When She’s Around (Funga Macho)”

NEW YORK, NY – Bruce Melodie, one of East Africa’s most celebrated artists, has teamed up with global dancehall/reggae icon, Shaggy for a groundbreaking collaboration with their new track, “When She’s Around (Funga Macho).”

Fusing the best of African rhythms and reggae vibes, the genre-defying song – available on all digital platforms (SPOTIFY, APPLE, TIDAL, AMAZON) via S-Curve Records- showcases the rich diversity of contemporary music and is accompanied by a playful music video, captured in Miami Beach and directed by Jay Will (M.I.A, Lee Scratch Perry, Kayne West, Shaggy & Major Lazer), which premieres here at 12NOON/ET today on YouTube.

“When She’s Around (Funga Macho),” produced by AJR, is a testament to the power of collaboration, transcending geographical boundaries to create a seamless blend of African and Caribbean influences, infectious melodies and rhythms. The song not only celebrates the unique talents of Bruce Melodie and Shaggy but also signifies a cultural exchange that invites listeners to explore the shared emotions and experiences that connect us all.

Bruce Melodie Excited to Work with Shaggy

Poised to be the first breakout Afrobeat artist from East Africa, Bruce Melodie expresses his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Collaborating with Shaggy has been a dream come true. It’s an incredible opportunity to bring our distinct styles together. “When She’s Around (Funga Macho)” is a fusion of our worlds and I’m excited for fans around the world to hear it.”

Shaggy Likes Bruce Melodie’s Talent

Shaggy adds, “Bruce’s talent is undeniable, and this collaboration opens up new horizons for both of us. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project and hope it spreads joy and happiness the world over.”

Live Performance Debut of “When She’s Around (Funga Macho)”

Earlier this week, the duo made their live performance debut of “When She’s Around (Funga Macho)” on the inaugural Trace Music Awards, reaching 500 million fans in 190 countries, further solidifying Bruce’s position as a rising star in the international music scene. Watch the performance here.