by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Hits by three Jamaican artists have made Billboard Magazine’s 500 Best Pop Songs list, released this week to celebrate the 65th anniversary of that publication’s Hot 100 chart.

It Wasn’t Me, Shaggy’s 2000 number one, made the cut at 273. From his multi-platinum-selling Hot Shot album, the collaboration with singer Rik Rok topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in 2001.

Sean Paul’s Get Busy, a chart-topper from his Dutty Rock album, comes in at 341. Recorded on producer Steven “Lenky” Marsden’s monster Diwali rhythm, it was number one for three weeks in 2003.

Dawn Penn – “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)”

Dawn Penn is the third Jamaican on the chart with You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No) which is ranked at 454. That track, which sparked a career revival for the veteran singer, peaked at number 58 on Billboard in 1994.

Penn first recorded the song (originally done by American singer Willie Cobbs) at Studio One in Jamaica in 1967. She recorded a fresh version for producers Steely and Clevie 30 years ago for their Studio One tribute album, and it took off in Asia and Europe before making US charts.

Rihanna – “Work” & “We Found Love”

Barbadian superstar Rihanna has two songs on the Billboard 500 Best Pop Songs list. They are Work (with Drake) at number 368, and We Found Love with Calvin Harris at 107.

Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) is the chart’s number one song.