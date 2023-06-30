Legendary Trinidadian Singer, Lord Creator Dead at Age 87

by Howard Campbell

Hanover, Jamaica – Lord Creator, the Trinidadian singer whose heartfelt song Independent Jamaica, celebrated his adopted homeland’s sovereignty in August, 1962, died here June 23 at age 87.

Neseline Patrick, his wife of 31 years, said the cause of death was complications of a stroke. She disclosed that her husband was hospitalized last December with breathing problems.

He had been restricted to a wheelchair since undergoing back surgery in 2013. Lord Creator suffered the last of several strokes in 2005, which effectively ended his career.

Independent Jamaica was produced by Vincent “Randy” Chin, who became patriarch of VP Records, which is today the largest distributor of reggae. The patriotic ska song summed-up the joyous mood in Jamaica which became independent of Great Britain on August 6, 1962.

Lord Creator, who was from the San Fernando region of Trinidad, came to Jamaica with fellow Trinidadians Lord Laro and guitarist Lynn Taitt to celebrate the country’s independence.

He settled in Kingston after the celebrations and followed-up with well-received ska singles including Evening News, Don’t Stay Out Late and Kingston Town.

The latter was covered in 1989 by UB40. Lord Creator, who had returned to Trinidad in the 1970s, resettled in Jamaica following the success of UB40’s version, and enjoyed a career revival by performing on a number of oldies shows.

VP Records, based in Queens, New York, issued a statement paying tribute to him.

“VP Records is deeply saddened by the passing of Lord Creator, an iconic artist whose influence has left an indelible mark on Caribbean music. Throughout the years, the relationship between the VP family and Lord Creator has been a profound one, stretching back to his encounter with Vincent ‘Randy’ Chin, the co-founder of the label, after a remarkable performance in Kingston back in 1962. Their initial collaboration, Independent Jamaica, released on Randy’s Records, marked the beginning of a series of musical endeavors that showcased Lord Creator’s immense talent and boundless creativity, which became the hallmarks of his illustrious career,” the statement read in part.

Last year, as Jamaica marked its 60th year of independence, its government awarded him the Order of Distinction, the country’s fifth highest award.

Kenrick “Lord Creator” Patrick is survived by his wife, eight children (two pre-deceased him), grandchildren and great-grandchildren.