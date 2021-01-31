Empress Miriam Simone Releases We Don’t Wanna Cry in Memory of Bobby Digital

by Howard Campbell

[NETHERLANDS] – Though Empress Miriam Simone felt an instant chemistry with producer Bobby Digital and dancehall heavyweight Capleton when they recorded We Don’t Wanna Cry eight years ago, the song only came out recently.

Released by the Suriname-born artist’s Dredda Records, it is distributed by Zojak World Wide.

“I would love to have a breakthrough with this song in Jamaica because of the message. It is a big message that the people and our youths worldwide and also in Jamaica really need to hear. There is too much violence,” declared Empress Miriam Simone.

We Don’t Wanna Cry is released seven months after Bobby Digital died in Jamaica from heart complications at age 59. He was arguably contemporary reggae’s most successful producer, having directed numerous hit songs by Shabba Ranks (Wicked Inna Bed), Sizzla (Black Woman and Child) and Don’t Haffi Dread by Morgan Heritage.

Empress Miriam Simone, who lives in The Netherlands, first worked with Bobby Digital on Follow my Dreams, her 2012 EP. He also produced songs from her first album, Amsterdam Revival, which was released last year.

She dedicated We Don’t Wanna Cry to his memory.

“This song is in remembrance of the great work Bobby always delivered and the magical vibe when Capleton entered the studio of Digital B the day we recorded this tune,” said Empress Miriam Simone.