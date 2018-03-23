Sexy, Sassy, Soca Sensation Rudy Live Wants You to “Whine Up”

Rudy Live Releases New Single in Time for Carnival Season 2018!

U.S. Virgin Islands – “Never ever felt like this never had a whine like this tell me whats special about you is it the magic you do. All over you all over me. Together now just you and me, and I don’t need nobody else cause I just want you for my self…Cause when I back it up boy push it on me I want you squeeze me tight whine pon meh body.” sings soca songstress Rudy Live on her new single.

Just in time for Carnival season, the sexy sassy USVI native, Rudy Live delivers the sultry hit bound track produced by Magician Beats Devon Jahvid Percival.

Boasting Rudy Live’s strong and powerful vocals over a buzzing synths, “Push It” gives way to pulsing Caribbean drum rhythms, and infectious tempo tapping into your primitive musical senses.

Click here for the Rudy Live Push It video

Once the beats drop and the soca sensation belts”Rudy live on deh ting now!!”, you will be swept away and transported into Carnival.