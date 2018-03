University of Miami Med School Names Haitian-American As New Dean

Henri R. Ford, M.D. Named Dean, Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine MIAMI – The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine is enthusiastically announcing that Henri R. Ford, M.D., has been named the new dean of the Medical School. Ford will join the University on June 1, 2018. Dr. Ford is a Haitian-born […]