Ashley Tulloch joins Kaye Bender Rembaum

SOUTH FLORIDA – Ashley Tulloch, Esq. has joined leading Florida community association law firm Kaye Bender Rembaum as an Associate in the Pompano Beach office, where she will focus on collection and foreclosure matters for condominium and homeowner associations. Prior to joining Kaye Bender Rembaum, Tulloch was a Judicial Staff Attorney with the Seventeenth Judicial […]