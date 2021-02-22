By February 21, 2021 0 Comments Read More →

Icon Awards 2021! Black History Meets Reggae!

City of Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis will present the Reggae Icon awards.  The ceremony takes place on Saturday, February 27, 6:00 pm at the Miramar Amphitheater 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Reggae Ambassadors Third Word and pioneering businesswoman Patricia Chin, Co-founder of VP Records, are the recipients of this year’s Reggae Icon Awards.

New this year is the Marcus Garvey Award. Alexandra Audate, Attorney/Community Activist, will be presented with the award.  Read more here.

Get your tickets here.

