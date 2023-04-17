Sean Paul and Wayne Wonder Songs Makes Billboard Magazine’s Top 100 List

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Hit songs by Sean Paul and Wayne Wonder have been selected for Billboard Magazine’s ‘The 100 Greatest Songs of 2003: Staff Picks’ which was published April 11.

As the story’s headline and sub-headline suggests, the songs that made the table were hot 20 years ago. They are the personal choices of journalists who write for the respected publication which has tallied music charts since 1940.

Sean Paul has three songs in the Top 100. They are Like Glue at number 76, Baby Boy (with Beyonce) at number 35 and Get Busy which is number nine.

Like Glue and Get Busy are from the deejay’s 2002 album, Dutty Rock, which sold over five million units worldwide and won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2004.

Wonder’s No Letting Go is at number 72. Like Get Busy, it was recorded on fellow Jamaican Steven “Lenky” Marsden’s exotic Diwali rhythm. No Letting Go was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in August, 2022.

Sean Paul and Wayne Wonder are scheduled to perform at the Lovers And Friends Festival on May 6 in Las Vegas. The show also features Shaggy, Beenie Man, Boyz II Men, Blackstreet, En Vogue and Mariah Carey.