Protoje Drops New Single feat. Lila Ike & Agent Sasco

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Protoje releases his first new music since his GRAMMY-nominated 2018 album, A Matter Of Time.

His newest single “Not Another Word” dropped Thursday (4-26) across all streaming platforms. The song features fellow Jamaican artists, Agent Sasco (formerly Assassin) and Lila Iké, and is co-produced by Zion I Kings and Protoje.

The lyrics are another hard-hitting punch from Protoje, who speaks starkly about a number of societal issues and incidents, offering a chilling reckoning of current times.

With an explosive chorus delivered by Lila Iké, together the trio issue a rallying cry for a new level of social consciousness. The haunting chant “We don’t… we don’t learn, so now we gotta go the hard way” poetically sums up the sentiment of the track – it is up to us to take responsibility for our actions and we must do better.

“When I started writing this song, I knew I wanted guests on it with me,” says Protoje. “I knew Lila’s vocals would be a perfect fit to compliment myself and Agent Sasco. Sasco is someone that I’ve always wanted to do a song with and because of his extreme lyrical ability I knew I would have to be on my A-Game. I love how the song came out and sincerely hope the message of the song is not lost.”

On working with Protoje, Agent Sasco shares “It’s the first time Protoje and I are deejaying on a song together. As a fan of music, I’m excited about that. I hope the fans will feel the same.”

Lila iké adds “Not Another Word is a really strong song. It speaks about some of Jamaica’s most provocative social issues right now and I hope it forces us (the people) to look within ourselves and be more thoughtful as it relates to taking care of each other and our surroundings. It’s an honor to be on such a powerful song with two of Jamaica’s most skilled artistes who have been making great music consistently over the past decade. It’s truly an inspiration for me, and I hope to be as consistent with great music as they have been.”

Protoje hits the road beginning next month touring the United States and Europe, with stops at the California Roots Music Festival, Summer Jam Festival, and a string of dates with Rebelution.

Protoje Tour Schedule

MAY 25 – CALIFORNIA ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL – MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA (USA)

JUNE 13 – ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (USA)

JUNE 14 – FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA (USA)

JUNE 15 – CHULA VIST, CALIFORNIA (USA)

JUNE 16 – SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA (USA)

JUNE 19- FRESNO, CALIFORNIA (USA)

JUNE 20 – AVILA BEACH, CALIFORNIA (USA)

JUNE 21 – SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA (USA)

JUNE 22 – BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA (USA)

JUNE 29 – CATALPA FESTIVAL – AUXERRE, FRANCE

JUNE 30 – FESTIVAL COULEURS CAFÉ – BRUXELLES, BELGIUM

JULY 4 – CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA – MILAN, ITALY

JULY 5 – REITHALLE – BERNE, SWITZERLAND

JULY 6 – SUMMER JAM FESTIVAL – COLOGNE, GERMANY

JULY 7 – AFAS – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

JULY 20 – REGGAE SUMFEST – JAMAICA

JULY 31 – PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA (USA)

AUGUST 1 – BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (USA)

AUGUST 2 – PORTLAND, OREGAN (USA)

AUGUST 3 – NEW YORK, NEW YORK (USA)

AUGUST 4 – ASBURY PARK – NEW JERSEY (USA)

AUGUST 8 – OYAFESTIVAL – OSLO, NORWAY

AUGUST 11 – SZIGET FESTIVAL – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

AUGUST 14 – ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA (USA)

AUGUST 15 – ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA (USA)

AUGUST 16 – COCOA, FLORIDA (USA)

AUGUST 24 – MORRISON, COLORADO (USA)

AUGUST 29 – MESA, ARIZONA (USA)

AUGUST 30 – LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (USA)

AUGUST 31 – LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (USA)

SEPTEMBER 1 – PLACERVILLE, CALIFORNIA (USA)