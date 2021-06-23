Savor the Flavor and Enjoy a Taste of the Caribbean Islands in Miramar

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar will continue its month-long celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month with the hosting of Taste of the Caribbean Islands. The event will be held at the Miramar Town Center Plaza located at 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar. All taking place on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, the event will bring out local Caribbean Restaurants and Caribbean Food Trucks serving up their specialty dishes. The event is free to attend with food and drinks, including spirits, available for purchase. Registration is available at www.TasteCaribbeanIslands.Eventbrite.com.

Featuring Live Performances by the Visions Band, Roger George, Gianpaul & Latin Soul Band and more

The event will feature live entertainment from Comedian Bert C., Steelaway drum band, and South Florida based Visions Band. Plus, Trinidad’s Roger George, Reggae singer King Banton as well as Gianpaul and Latin Soul Band. Moko Jumbie stilt dancers will also be on hand to delight guests during the evening.

“Get your tastebuds ready because this is going to be an evening you won’t want to miss! Whether your preference is Jamaican, Cuban, Haitian, Trinidadian, Bahamian or any of the other signature dishes from your favorite Caribbean Island, you will be in for a culinary treat! All this will take place against the backdrop of live island jams. We have a great lineup of Caribbean artists scheduled to perform to set the vibe for a great time,” Commissioner Alexandra Davis stated.

Taste of the Caribbean Islands Food Participants

Jamaican food will be served up by Kingston Delight, Friends of Good Shepherd International, Di Big Jerk and Master Grillers Food Truck;

Novelty items from the Caribbean islands will also be on sale.

For more information on events taking place in the City of Miramar to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month, visit MiramarFl.gov/CAHM or call 954-602-3178.