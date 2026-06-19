Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Arsenal Announce Multi-Year Global Partnership

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority announced Tuesday a multi-year global partnership with Arsenal Football Club that names Saint Lucia the Premier League club’s official destination partner beginning with the 2026-27 season.

The agreement is designed to increase global visibility for Saint Lucia, particularly in the United Kingdom, one of the island’s leading tourism markets. Arsenal has one of the world’s largest football fan bases, giving Saint Lucia access to millions of supporters through stadium branding, digital platforms, marketing campaigns and supporter engagement initiatives.

The partnership also includes support for the development of an academy hub in Saint Lucia, creating mentorship opportunities and pathways for young players to develop their talent.

“We are entering an exciting term as Arsenal’s official destination partner, aligning with a club that has a loyal, global supporter base,” said Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Saint Lucia’s minister for tourism, investment, commerce, creative industries, culture and heritage. “As Premier League and Champions Cup champions, Arsenal begins the new season with momentum, while Saint Lucia continues to record strong visitor arrivals. This partnership is grounded in shared values of social responsibility, resilience and sustainability, reflected in both Arsenal’s work with its supporters and community and our commitment to our people. We look forward to showcasing Saint Lucia’s vibrant culture, dynamic events calendar and natural beauty to Arsenal supporters worldwide.”

Saint Lucia, an island nation in the eastern Caribbean with a population of about 180,500, is known for its rainforests, volcanic mountains, beaches, heritage and culture.

“We’re delighted to partner with Saint Lucia, a world-renowned destination with a rich history and culture that shares our values of community and an always-forward mindset,” said Juliet Slot, Arsenal Football Club’s chief commercial officer. “We want every Gooner, whether they’re in Islington or Saint Lucia, whether they’ve been supporting us for 50 years or five, to feel and see themselves in our club. This is an exciting partnership that gives us this opportunity and will help fuel our ambitions of growth and success.”

As part of the agreement, Saint Lucia will receive brand visibility at Emirates Stadium and across Premier League, Women’s Super League and cup matches, reaching audiences worldwide. The destination also will be featured across Arsenal’s digital platforms and channels.

The collaboration will include joint marketing campaigns, supporter engagement programs and international promotions tied to Saint Lucia’s “Let Her Inspire You” campaign through Arsenal’s men’s and women’s first teams.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has previously used sports partnerships to promote the destination, including collaborations with the New York Yankees, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs and Brooklyn Nets. The Arsenal partnership adds to Saint Lucia’s sports tourism portfolio, which includes football, cricket, rugby and swimming events.