Saint Lucia Cruise Ports’ Multi Million Dollar Tourism Upgrades

MIAMI — On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Saint Lucia’s Olympic Women’s 100m Champion, and the world’s fastest woman, Julien Alfred, participated in a press conference at Seatrade Cruise Global to promote the growth of cruise tourism in Saint Lucia.

The event was a collaborative effort between Saint Lucia Cruise Port (SLCP) and its parent company Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator, which highlighted the multi-million-dollar cruise port upgrades currently in progress and the strategic initiatives being created to elevate the Saint Lucian cruise tourism experience.

Unprecedented Cruise Sector Expansion

The Saint Lucia Cruise Port team emphasized its commitment to enhancing port infrastructure to accommodate more cruise calls, providing a richer experience for visitors and boosting the local economy. The transformative SLCP cruise port project is slated for completion by October 2026.

The multi-million-dollar investment includes:

Major upgrades to Port Castries, Pointe Seraphine, and Soufriere, encompassing berth enhancements at Port Castries and Pointe Seraphine;

A new boardwalk linking the cruise terminals for seamless passenger flow;

The creation of a Fishermen’s Village at Banannes Bay;

A new tender dock and upland facilities in Soufrière

Boosting Opportunities for Saint Lucia’s Youth

Saint Lucia Cruise Port recognized Julien Alfred for her great contributions to sports. They also announced a $10,000 donation to help start her new charitable foundation.

This contribution underscores the port’s dedication to supporting local athletes and empowering youth in Saint Lucia.

Through the foundation, Julien aims to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of athletes, ensuring that her legacy extends beyond the track to inspire future leaders and changemakers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Julien in our mutual desire to champion societal progress in Saint Lucia through this donation,” said Lancelot Arnold, General Manager of Saint Lucia Cruise Port and Director, GPH Eastern Caribbean. “These kinds of donations can make a huge difference in people’s lives, and we want to be a part of any effort that helps Saint Lucians advance, especially our youth.” He added, “Through our collaboration with Julien, we also aim to increase awareness of the groundbreaking changes to Saint Lucia’s cruise port facilities, which will greatly enhance the growth and potential of our cruise industry.”

Saint Lucia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, also expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “The modernization of our cruise facilities is a game-changer for Saint Lucia. These upgrades will allow us to cater to an increasing number of cruise visitors while enhancing the island’s reputation as a top tier destination. The involvement of global figures like Julien Alfred underscores our commitment to driving tourism forward.”

Ms. Alfred, who is also an official tourism ambassador of Saint Lucia, shared her excitement about the donation and her role in the growth of the island’s tourism sector. “I am very thankful to Saint Lucia Cruise Port for supporting the launch of the Foundation. Collaboration with corporate partners will be instrumental to our success, and we applaud their commitment to invest in our youth.” “As a proud Saint Lucian,” she continued, “I’m excited to see how the development of our cruise industry will bring more visitors to our shores, creating opportunities for locals and showcasing the beauty of our island. I’m honored to be part of this momentous occasion.”

More Commitments to Community Development

To show its commitment to community partnerships, SLCP launched the Saint Lucia Cruise Port Scholarship in February 2025. This scholarship supports local students who want to pursue higher education. By investing in these students, the port aims to create a skilled workforce. This workforce will help ensure the future success of Saint Lucia.

So far, the program website has received more than 3,200 views. It has also had over 700 views on the application page. This shows strong interest from Saint Lucia’s youth. They want to help with the island’s growing opportunities.

The multi-million cruise port development project is expected to generate long-term value for local businesses and stakeholders, offering economic growth and an elevated cruise experience for travelers.

As Saint Lucia works to be a top destination in the Caribbean, it is strengthening partnerships. The Saint Lucia Cruise Port and Global Ports Holding will work with key industry partners. They aim to keep the island a top destination for cruise tourism.