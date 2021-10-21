Saint Lucia A Top Vacation Choice This Winter

Saint Lucia Wins More Than Two Dozen New Accolades & Prestigious Awards

[CASTRIES, Saint Lucia] – As travel advisors and consumers plan vacations for the upcoming winter travel season, Saint Lucia has been propelled into the spotlight with 26 prestigious awards of distinction. Three travel organizations — World Travel Awards, Condé Nast Traveler magazine and Travel + Leisure magazine — have bestowed various awards to Destination Saint Lucia as well as the island’s hotels, resorts, spas and more.

Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Earlier in October, Condé Nast Traveler announced the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards and nine (9) accolades were given to Saint Lucia and its hotels. The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards demonstrate the travel experiences of 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe who submitted tens of thousands of ratings and comments. The results are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue. Here are the winners:

Saint Lucia is the #9 Destination in the Caribbean & The Atlantic.

Rabot Hotel took the #1 spot on Top 10 hotels in the Caribbean

BodyHoliday Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the World (#21)

Six resorts were named among the Top 40 Resorts in The Caribbean Islands, including Anse Chastanet (#16); Jade Mountain (#8); Ladera Resort (#7); The Landings Resort & Spa (#40); Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort (#27) and Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort (#28)

Travel + Leisure World’s Best

Saint Lucia won nine (9) awards across four Travel + Leisure World’s Best lists, which is based on an annual reader survey. The winners appear in the October 2021 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine and have been released on www.TravelandLeisure.com. Here are the winners:

Saint Lucia named #20 in the Top 25 Islands in the World

Saint Lucia claimed #4 in the Top 25 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas

BodyHoliday named #3 in the Top 5 International Destination Spas

Cap Maison (#93) and Jade Mountain (#78) were named on the Top 100 Hotels in the World

The Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas list featured four Saint Lucia Hotels: Anse Chastanet Resort (#15); Cap Maison (#4); Jade Mountain (#2); Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort (#20)

World Travel Awards

Saint Lucia won the title of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ at the 28th annual World Travel Awards in October. The win represents the island’s eighth consecutive title as ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon’ destination and twelfth overall, of the same title. Accommodations and tourism providers were recognized in several categories:

Leading Car Rental Company – Thrifty

Leading Beach Resort- Marigot Bay Resort, Spa & Marina

Leading Hotel- Rabot Hotel by Hotel Chocolat

Leading Resort- Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Leading Destination Management Company – Barefoot Holidays

Leading Tour Operator- Spice Travel & Tours

Leading Travel Agency- Going Places Travel

“These global awards, voted on by discerning travelers, shine a spotlight on Saint Lucia and the unmatched experiences that our resorts and Saint Lucian people provide,” said Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism. “This winter more than ever, people are yearning to take long-awaited vacations and celebrate delayed milestones. The accolades from Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and World Travel Awards are a celebration of everything that Saint Lucia offers when we welcome vacationers and holiday makers from around the world.”