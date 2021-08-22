Saint Lucia Launches New Option For ‘Live It’ Extended Stay Program

[CASTRIES, Saint Lucia] – Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has introduced a new option to the extended stay Live it program, in response to travel trends and customer demand. Visitors can now embrace Island life in Saint Lucia with a multiple entry visa for up to one year. Through both options of the Live it program, Saint Lucia is inspiring travelers to immerse themselves in local culture. Especially, while exploring the destination’s natural beauty on an extended stay vacation or working remotely with ease.

‘Live It’ Program

Saint Lucia’s Live it program was introduced earlier in 2021 for visits up to six weeks. For those seeking the option to make multiple visits of any length, the second phase of the Live it program allows applicants to stay for up to a year with a multiple entry visa at the cost of USD$75.

Saint Lucia’s Live it program options fit the needs of families, remote workers, millennials and just about every traveler. Visitors can independently plan their own extended visits, or their trip can be curated and customized with dedicated Live It specialists that create a bespoke experience to work, play, sleep and eat with the convenience of a dedicated local concierge. Watch a video overview of the program here.

Work Remotely

While in Saint Lucia, visitors can work remotely comfortably and reliably. This includes free Wi-fi as it is offered across the island at hotels, villas, and public venues. Many hotels already offer remote work amenities and special perks that make the work and vacation balance seamless. Applicants can choose from two options for a truly authentic experience:

Tailor-Made Experience: Carefully curated by Live it Island Specialists, no two visits are alike! The immersive program provides visitors with an off the beaten path itinerary. They can explore Saint Lucia’s sites and attractions safely all while living like a local. Working with Live it Island Specialists including Barefoot Holidays, Serenity Vacations & Tours and St. James Travel & Tours, visitors can customize their own itinerary to fit their needs and interests.

Live it Independently: Applicants can apply directly to the Immigration Department for a multi-entry visa for up to one year by completing a Saint Lucia Application Format least (2) weeks prior to travel date. Applicants will be notified within 5 days if the application has been approved with a temporary approval letter. The visa fee is payable at the airport upon arrival to Saint Lucia, along with a printed copy of the approval letter, to be submitted to a customs officer.

There is so much that vacationers can explore on a trip. Whether as a couple, solo, with family or as friends traveling together. And with the extended stay program, they have the time to have fun and relax whilst really getting to know the island and its people.

Visitors may choose any hotel or villa while taking part in the Live it program. In addition, several hotels offer extended stay programs with perks for families and remote workers, including Bay Gardens Resorts, The Landings Resort and Spa and Windjammer Landing.

COVID Safety & Protocols

Saint Lucia has implemented a variety of health and safety measures. Especially to protect residents and visitors as part of its phased reopening plan. On May 31st, a non-electronic wristband was introduced for fully vaccinated travelers to allow expanded island access. As confidence in travel returns, fully vaccinated travelers now have expanded island access through the wristband.

Visitors can book car rentals and dine at more restaurants, all while observing existing on-island protocols. Unvaccinated travelers will receive a bracelet that identifies them as long-stay visitors after 14 days on island. Starting on day 15, they are free to explore the island while observing standard COVID protocols. Protocols such as physical distancing and wearing a mask in public places.