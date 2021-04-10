Don’t visit, “Live it”: Saint Lucia’s new extended stay program

[CASTRIES, Saint Lucia] – As confidence in international travel is on the rise with Covid-19 vaccinations increasing globally, Saint Lucia is responding to the demand for longer vacations and remote working options. The destination has launched Live it – an extended stay program that invites visitors to stay longer, work remotely and embrace local life in Saint Lucia.

Live it Island Specialist

Saint Lucia is encouraging visitors to stay for up to six weeks, ideal for the summer months. After filling out a free online form, participants in the Live it program are paired with a Live it Island Specialist. Live it Island Specialist are local tour operators. The Specialist acts as a personal guide before and during their stay in hotels and villas. Live it Island Specialists will tailor activities to suit, such as learning creole cooking, and exploring the rainforests. Plus diving dozens of reefs, hiking the Pitons, philanthropic activities or discovering hidden gems that visitors usually can’t find. A video overview of the program can be found here.

“The ‘Live it’ program is launching at a time when interest in international travel is renewed in our key markets of the U.S., Canada and the UK,” said Minister of Tourism Hon. Dominic Fedee. “In a shorter visit, travelers are limited to a few activities. But, if they stay for longer they get to roam locally. Best of all, decompress from a year of lockdowns and also work remotely. There are so many things to explore safely in Saint Lucia. Paired with the demand for extended vacations, we created this immersive program. As a result, visitors can live like a local, while feeling like a member of the family.”

Live Like a Local Lucian

Live it fits the needs of families, remote workers, millennials and just about every traveler. Because each extended visit is completely curated and customized. Through the program, visitors are assigned a local Live it Island Specialist. They handle communication of protocols and VIP airport welcomes. In addition to developing weekly itineraries to maximize their experiences.

While in Saint Lucia, visitors also can work remotely comfortably and reliably, as free Wi-fi is offered across the island at hotels, villas and public venues. And, many hotels already offer remote work programs, amenities and special perks that make the work and vacation balance seamless.

Customized & Curated Visits

There is so much that vacationers are interested in exploring on a trip, whether as a couple, solo, with family or as friends traveling together. And with the extended stay program, they will have the time to have fun and relax whilst really getting to know the island and its people.

Live it partners will create bespoke experiences that allow visitors to work, play, sleep and eat with the comfort and convenience of a dedicated local concierge. Keeping with Covid protocols, visitors can choose to stay at up to two of dozens of Covid-certified hotels and private villas. After fourteen days, visitors are free to explore various parts of the island or take residence in a villa or hotel.

Sample customized programs include:

“Culinary Exploration” : Learn authentic cooking traditions of the island, including British, French, East Indian, European and African influences. Learn new skills with a two-day cookery course to make Creole Stew, Salt Fish and more; sample local rum and chocolate; enjoy special local dinners; a wine and cheese pairing and meals prepared by a private chef.

: Learn authentic cooking traditions of the island, including British, French, East Indian, European and African influences. Learn new skills with a two-day cookery course to make Creole Stew, Salt Fish and more; sample local rum and chocolate; enjoy special local dinners; a wine and cheese pairing and meals prepared by a private chef. “Sistas Traveling Together” : A magical itinerary designed to relax, rejuvenate, inspire and indulge together. Begin the days with freshly prepared breakfasts; get your bodies moving with SOCAFIT dance and fitness sessions; hike to scenic waterfalls hidden deep in the forest; hop between bars sipping rum, satisfy your sweet tooth on a chocolate expedition; and peruse the shops in Castries. Wine and dine together and indulge in the many rich experiences Saint Lucia offers.

: A magical itinerary designed to relax, rejuvenate, inspire and indulge together. Begin the days with freshly prepared breakfasts; get your bodies moving with SOCAFIT dance and fitness sessions; hike to scenic waterfalls hidden deep in the forest; hop between bars sipping rum, satisfy your sweet tooth on a chocolate expedition; and peruse the shops in Castries. Wine and dine together and indulge in the many rich experiences Saint Lucia offers. “Quintessential Saint Lucia”: Get immersed in the beauty, charm and spirit of the island. Explore the tranquil hills, beaches, and bays of Pigeon Island and the Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens; the lively bustle of Castries Market; take a relaxing cruise on a luxury catamaran soaking up the mighty Pitons and small coastal villages. Enjoy days diving and snorkeling the coves along the west coast. Witnessing the island’s marine park, adorned by colorful reefs, shipwrecks and coral-covered pinnacles.

Working with Live it Island Specialists including Barefoot Holidays, St. James Travel & Tours and Serenity Vacations & Tours, visitors will have the option to personalize each day, no matter how long the stay in Saint Lucia. Visitors interested in extending their Live it experience beyond six weeks may work with their Live it Island Specialist to apply for an extension up to one year.

Covid Safety & Protocols

Since the first international flights returned to Saint Lucia in July 2020, the country has implemented consistent responsible Covid protocols. Providing increased safety for both visitors and local citizens. After the first 14 days on island, Live it program participants will receive a bracelet that identifies them as long-stay visitors. Starting on day 15, they are free to explore the island while observing standard Covid protocols. Such as physical distancing and wearing a mask in public places.

Detailed information on the latest travel protocols can be found at www.stlucia.org/covid-19. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association, along with the Ministry of Health & Wellness and Ministry of Tourism, continue to work in concert to provide swift responses to global Covid-19 developments.

For more information and sample itineraries for the Live it program, visit www.stlucia.org/liveit.