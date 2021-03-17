Saint Lucia Hosts First Ever Virtual Global Roadshow

[CASTRIES, Saint Lucia] – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is launching a new series of virtual global roadshows for the travel trade on March 23, March 30 and April 6. The global roadshows are in step with an increase in summer bookings to Saint Lucia. Plus the introduction of new nonstop flights from Dallas/DFW (American Airlines), Newark/EWR (JetBlue) and New York/JFK (American Airlines). A preview video can be found here.

Aimed at travel advisors and reservation staff in Saint Lucia’s main source markets – the U.S., the UK and Canada. The three events come as COVID-19 vaccination programs are underway globally and vacationers have increased confidence in travel.

Roadshows

The global roadshows will be different from traditional webinars. Especially as they go a step further in recreating a fam trip experience online. Including highlighting everything from hotels to all of the available activities on island. Participants will get a close-up perspective of Saint Lucia’s hotels, activities and landscape. In addition to showing what makes it a compelling destination for visitors.

Hosted live by the sales team in Saint Lucia with market representatives on hand to answer questions and provide specific information. The roadshows are a fun and interactive way to update and inform advisors who sell Caribbean vacations.

Richard Moss, Senior Sales Manager – US of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority said, “Travel advisors are vital to our business and they are true partners. Our global roadshow is a complete immersion in our product. Best of all a fun and informative Saint Lucian experience from the comfort of home or work. And with the significant increase in new flights this summer, we’re ready to keep our relationships with advisors strong. Especially as we educate and inspire.”

Virtual Roadshow Dates

March 23, 11:30am – 1pm EST

March 30, 11:30am – 1pm EST

April 6, 11:30am – 1pm EST

Accommodation Partners and Destination Management Company

Anse Chastanet & Jade Mountain

Bay Gardens Resorts

Blue Sky Luxury Villas

BodyHoliday & Rendezvous

Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa & Serenity at Coconut Bay

Island Routes

Ladera Resort

Stonefield Villa Resort

Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort

The Landings Resort and Spa

Ti Kaye Resort and Spa

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

How to Register

To register in North America for the global roadshows, please go to: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/QGcDEKf. For more information, email rmoss@stlucia.org. To find out more about Saint Lucia visit www.stlucia.org.