[ATLANTA] – Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) celebrates the “Gift of Solitude” during the month of March. “Gift of Solitude” comes with a focus on solo trips, girlfriends’ getaways, retreats and unplugged vacations. This is part of TASC’s year long “Gift the Caribbean” campaign. A campaign is designed to capture rising optimism among travel advisors and their clients. Especially as travel restrictions to the Caribbean begin to ease.

Monthly Campaigns

Featuring a different experience every month, the campaign urges travelers to “gift” themselves with a Caribbean getaway. As a result of months of lock down. TASC Ambassadors will travel to various Caribbean islands to enjoy the range of experiences. Plus, special offers that are available as borders reopen. Agents will share their experiences as part of TASC’s content creation strategy. Enabling them to demonstrate the Caribbean’s high level of preparedness for business.

Tren’ness Woods-Black

TASC Ambassador, Tren’ness Woods-Black, a New York taste-maker with Caribbean roots, will travel to Saint Lucia this week for a girlfriends’ getaway. Woods-Black is the granddaughter of the late Sylvia Woods. The renowned founder of the Soul Food icon, Sylvia’s Restaurant in Harlem. She serves as VP of Communications. As a lifestyle expert and commentator, Tren’ness makes regular media appearances throughout New York City to discuss business, food and culture. She has been featured on The View, Master Chef (Poland & Australia), and The Food Network Special Savoring Harlem. In addition to, Food Paradise, Project Runaway, as well as special features on FOX, WPIX, CBS and ABC.

“R & R” in St. Lucia

Having recently recovered from COVID-19, Woods-Black looks forward to enjoying some well deserved “R & R” in St. Lucia. She will also work on two travel media assignments. Best of all, while taking advantage of the “It’s Time for Saint Lucia” destination campaign. Tren’ness will connect with her followers in real time via Facebook and Instagram LIVE from Bay Gardens Resort. There, she will do a culinary link-up with award winning Chef Orlando Satchell of Orlando’s Restaurant. Transfers for the trip will be provided by Serenity Tours.

“The ‘Gift the Caribbean” Campaign

“The ‘Gift the Caribbean” campaign is designed to get travelers excited about visiting the Caribbean again. Especially as we reopen safely for business. It has been crafted to support our travel advisors. Many of whom have worked tirelessly over the past year to generate some level of Caribbean travel activity. So, by “gifting” their clients with their expertise, travel advisors help to support thousands of tourism employees. More importantly, their communities throughout the Caribbean, which is one of the most tourism-dependent regions in the world. At TASC, our philosophy is about facilitating industry collaborations. As well as strengthening partnerships that generate more business for the Caribbean.” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder.

TASC’s marketing strategy leverages innovative repackaging techniques. Designed specifically to promote various Caribbean travel specials under a central theme and “call to action” (CTA). The ‘Gift the Caribbean” campaign is designed to help travel advisors sift through the myriad of current promotions. Most importantly, they can curate unique experiences and compelling offers for their clients.