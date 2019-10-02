Sagicor Aids Bahamas Hurricane Relief Efforts

Bridgetown, Barbados – Sagicor Financial Corporation (Sagicor), a leading insurance and financial services company which operates in the Caribbean and the USA, has committed US$300,000 to support recovery efforts in the Bahamas following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

In addition, Sagicor will provide material and match all cash contributions by its staff and financial advisors.

Ravi Rambarran, Group Chief Operating Officer of Sagicor Financial Corporation commented, “Our vision is to improve the lives of people in the communities in which we operate. Our contributions to the relief efforts will be coordinated through our Associated Company in the Bahamas, Family Guardian Insurance Company”.