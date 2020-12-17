Run for Something endorses Kerri-Ann Nesbeth for City of Miramar Commission Seat 1

Progressive wave builds momentum with new candidates in Florida

[MIRAMAR] – Kerri-Ann Nesbeth is proud to receive the endorsement of Run for Something (RFS), the groundbreaking organization that recruits and supports strong voices in the next generation of progressive leadership.

“I am so honored to receive Run for Something’s endorsement!” said Kerri-Ann Nesbeth, candidate for City of Miramar Commission Seat 1. “I am running for office to ensure that our city leadership in Miramar is responsive to residents’ and business owners’ needs while also prioritizing the long-term viability of our city’s growth. As a third-generation Miramar resident, I am uniquely positioned to be the bridge between Miramar’s past, present, and future.”

“RFS endorses candidates on two major criteria: heart and hustle. That’s what defines viability to us,” said Ross Morales Rocketto, RFS co-founder. “These are candidates who are going to work hard to run grassroots, community-led campaigns. We are at a critical time in history and the momentum these candidates generate will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

The endorsement process includes an extensive internal review with a background check, staff interview, and insight from local state experts.

Learn more about Kerri-Ann Nesbeth at www.KerriAnnNesbeth.com. You can support her campaign to move Miramar forward by signing up to volunteer virtually and donating $25 or more today.

Election day is on March 9th, 2021 and you can request your vote-by-mail ballot here.

Run for Something (RFS)

Amanda Litman and Ross Morales Rocketto launched RFS on January 20, 2017, with a simple premise: help young diverse progressives to run for down-ballot races in order to build a bench for the future.

RFS aims to lower the barriers to entry for these candidates by helping them with seeding money, organization building, and access to the trainings needed to be successful. So far, over 60,000 young people from across the country have signed up to run and gained access to RFS resources.