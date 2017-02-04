Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson Appointed To New Committees

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson has been appointed to the influential House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and will serve on the following subcommittees: Highways and Transit; Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials; and Water Resources and Environment.

“I am honored to be a member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, which will play a pivotal role in rebuilding our nation’s deteriorating infrastructure while simultaneously creating jobs and boosting our nation’s economy,” said Congresswoman Wilson. “I am especially pleased that this service also will provide many opportunities to help my district and the state of Florida grow stronger and more competitive.”

Before her appointment to the committee, Congresswoman Wilson already played an instrumental role in ensuring that both District 24 and Florida received its fair share of resources, including founding and chairing the Florida Ports Caucus and helping to secure funding for significant upgrades to PortMiami.

One of the first bills that she will introduce in this session of Congress is the Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! Act, which aims to rebuild and modernize America’s infrastructure and transportation systems and the nation’s workforce.

She also will introduce The Jobs Now Act of 2017, which is modeled after successful initiatives started under Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Richard Nixon and would provide two-year grants directly to cities, counties, and qualified nonprofit organizations to train, hire, and retain workers for jobs in public service.

The Florida lawmaker will continue to sit on the Education and the Workforce Committee and is now a member of the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education.

In this new assignment the congresswoman will be able to apply her considerable experience as an educator, school principal, and founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a renowned in-school dropout prevention and mentoring program.

She also will serve on the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, & Pensions.