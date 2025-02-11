Routes Americas 2025 Sets New Records in Nassau & Paradise Island

By Lyndon Taylor

Nassau, The Bahamas – The highly anticipated Routes Americas 2025 is now underway at the iconic Atlantis Resort and Casino in Nassau & Paradise Island, setting new records as the largest edition in the event’s history.

From the moment delegates arrived at Lyndon Pindling International Airport, they were greeted with the signature warmth and hospitality for which The Bahamas is renowned. With over 95 carriers and more than 200 senior airline network planners in attendance, the event is poised to redefine air connectivity across the Americas and beyond.

Unprecedented Airline Attendance and Meeting Volume

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Steven Small, Director of Events at Routes, underscored the record-breaking nature of this year’s gathering.

“This year’s event marks our largest-ever airline attendance. Over 1,000 decision-makers will take part in more than 3,400 meetings, shaping the future of air service development in the region,” Small stated.

This year’s Routes Americas features the biggest exhibition in the event’s history, highlighting the critical role of improving air travel and connectivity throughout the continent.

A Returning Host with Strong Growth

Nassau & Paradise Island, one of the Caribbean’s leading tourism destinations, is hosting Routes Americas for the second time, having first welcomed the event in 2012. The destination’s commitment to air service growth has been evident in recent years, with 2024 marking a record-breaking year.

Small highlighted Nassau’s air travel expansion, noting, “Capacity from the airport totaled 3 million departure seats in 2024, a 7 percent year-over-year increase.” This growth underscores the destination’s increasing appeal and its ability to sustain heightened demand.

The collaborative efforts of key stakeholders—including Vernice Walkine, President & CEO of Nassau Airport Development Company; Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation; and Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board—demonstrate a successful public-private partnership driving aviation success in The Bahamas.

A Promising Outlook for Air Travel in 2025

Looking ahead, 2025 is set to be another year of strong industry growth. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects global passenger numbers to reach 5.2 billion, a 6.7 percent increase over last year—an all-time high. Meanwhile, UNWTO forecasts that international tourist arrivals will grow between three to five percent year-over-year.

Routes Americas 2025 will be a key event for important industry talks. It aims to improve air travel and tourism plans in the Americas. This will help Nassau and Paradise Island become a top center for global aviation growth.