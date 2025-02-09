NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and its member destinations will be in the spotlight at Routes Americas 2025, the region’s leading air service development forum, scheduled for February 10-12 at Atlantis Paradise Island, The Bahamas. This important meeting of airline, airport, and tourism leaders will help improve Caribbean air connectivity. It will also look for new route options and support ongoing tourism growth in the region.

CTO will maintain a strong presence throughout the event, hosting a dedicated booth staffed by its media team. The booth will serve as a hub for member destinations to engage with the team for interviews, meetings and discussions.

Routes Americas 2025: Improving Global Air Connectivity

Routes Americas 2025 is an important event for The Bahamas. It shows the country’s commitment to improving global air connectivity and supporting sustainable tourism growth.

Over 900 senior industry professionals from airlines, airports and destinations will participate in Routes Americas 2025 in The Bahamas. The impact of the large number of conference delegates will be felt across multiple sectors of the local tourism industry, from transportation and accommodations to retail and tour excursions.

CTO’s participation will include hosting the official luncheon on Monday, February 10. CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, will address delegates on the organization’s vision for strengthening Caribbean airlift and tourism resilience.

Shaping the Future of Caribbean Tourism

CTO Secretary-General Regis-Prosper will actively participate in meetings with airline partners. She will push for better connectivity, improved travel within the region, and more international flights to Caribbean destinations.

She will also moderate a Ministerial Dialogue on “Shaping the Future of Caribbean Tourism”, featuring Minister Gooding-Edghill; Valérie Damaseau, President, Saint Martin Tourist Office; Kenneth Bryan, Deputy Premier & Minister for Tourism & Ports, Cayman Islands; and Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, The Bahamas.

“Strengthening air connectivity to and from the Caribbean requires a unified approach between aviation and tourism stakeholders. Routes Americas 2025 offers an invaluable platform to foster deeper collaboration, unlock new opportunities, and build strategic partnerships that will drive strengthen our aerial highways and bolster sustainable tourism growth and economic prosperity for our region,” said Regis-Prosper.

The Bahamas will host Routes Americas 2025. This event gives CTO and its member destinations a chance to discuss important topics. They can talk about regional air service, tourism growth, and partnerships between public and private sectors.

The Caribbean is focusing on air travel to boost its economy. This forum will help create new airline agreements. It will also improve access to the region. The goal is to make the Caribbean a top travel spot for visitors from around the world.

Immediately following Routes Americas, the CTO Board of Directors and Ministerial Council will hold their first official meetings of the year, on February 13 at Atlantis Paradise Island.