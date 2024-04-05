Roots-Reggae and Hip Hop Meet in Junior Holt Da Rula

by Howard Campbell

CONNECTICUT – While hanging out at his recording studio in Connecticut recently, Junior Holt heard an instrumental that got his creative juices flowing. Within minutes, he had written lyrics for it.

Da Rula is the name of that song. Released in late March, it is produced by his son Bamm Holt for their Voltage label.

“Da Rula wasn’t a planned song. I heard the instrumental playing and I was feeling a punchline and I realize that I found something so I just build on it,” said Junior Holt.

A blend of roots-reggae and hip hop, Da Rula is the first song released from the studio which has been active since last year. Shortly after it officially opened, the Holts wasted no time recording songs for Voltage.

Junior Holt is the son of reggae legend John Holt, who died in 2014. The songs on Voltage are a mix of originals and covers of his father’s classic tracks.

According to Junior Holt, Da Rula is a team effort.

“This is the first song released from the studio and the vibes is right and the feelings is great. Bamm take voices and etc and when voicing finish we send it out to our other engineer from Daytona, Manny Mix, who puts the final touch on the works,” he explained.

On Da Rula, the veteran artist salutes the Rastafarian faith he embraced in his youth, while acknowledging the Christian heritage of his mother and grandmother.