Ricky Martin Tickets, Concert, & Tour

Ricky Martin is popularly known as the Latin Music King who has rocked the world with both his Spanish and English hits. From romantic, soulful ballads to upbeat dance hits, you can expect a grand and diverse performance from this legendary music icon who has been in the spotlight for more than two decades.

Ricky Martin first began touring as a headliner in 1992 with the Ricky Martin Tour. Since then, he was consistently on tour every year till 2000. After a touring hiatus from 2000 to 2004, the famed singer resumed his touring with the popular One Night Only with Ricky Martin in 2005.

Ricky Martin is one of the world's greatest singers. This celebrated Puerta Rican singer was born Enrique Martin Morales in the city of San Juan. Popularly known as the Latin Music King, Ricky Martin shows himself as a worthy songwriter and singer, as is seen from the way he delves into metaphorical topics that are seen in his songs like "Livin' la Vida Loca."

Even as a child, Ricky Martin showed interest in music. He began singing when he was only six. Although he didn’t have much of an audience at that time, his interest in music paved the way for him to get a role in Puerto Rican commercials. But when he was 12, he began to foster his musical talent by joining a group called Menudo. Young Martin released multiple albums with the band in Spanish in a span of five years. It was in 1991 that the singer started to pursue a solo career in music. He went on to become one of the greatest Latin artists who is also known to have popularized Latin music when he performed “The Cup of Life” at the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Ricky Martin has a collection of 10 studio albums, two live albums, seven compilation albums, four box sets, one soundtrack album, and 67 singles. He released his eponymous debut album through Sony Discos in 1991, while the second album Me Amaras was released in 1993. Although the first two albums did not attain a good commercial success, they boosted his popularity among the people as a rising Latin Popstar. It was Vuelve, Martin’s fourth album in 1998, that garnered him his first stand on the US billboard 200 chart at the top 40. It also topped the US Latin Albums chart at number one and became the top-selling Latin album of 1999. It was certified platinum six times in Spain.

Another self-titled album was released in 1999, and this album came to be the most commercially successful album of Ricky Martin, with more than 15 million copies sold around the world. It topped several countries at the top one position and was certified platinum by the RIAA seven times. The 2003 album Almas del Silencio debuted at number one and number 12 on the US Latin Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200. The most recent album of Ricky Martin is A Quien Quiera Escuchar, which was released in 2015. It topped the US Top Latin Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200 chart at number one and number 20, respectively.

Since the beginning of his career in 1984, Ricky Martin has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide. There is no surprise why Martin is considered among the best-selling artists of all time. Not only is Ricky Martin a prominent figure in the music scene, but he is also an actor. He is regarded as one of the most influential Latin artists of all time. He is also one of the artists with the most awards and recognition with more than 200 that staples him as a dominant figure in the music industry. The singer has a total of 11 songs that topped the charts at number one. He is also a recipient of 5 Latin Grammy awards and 2 Grammy Awards. Ricky Martin has also won multiple Billboard Music Awards, World Music Awards, MTV Music Awards, and more.

Between 1992 to 2020, Ricky Martin headlined 13 tours across the nation and the world. The most recent tour was the Movimiento Tour in 2020. He also had a concert residency All In in 2017. Besides headlining his own concerts, Ricky Martin will be co-headlining an exciting concert with Enrique Iglesias in 2021. The Ricky Martin tour will kick off in Las Vegas with various stops across the nation before concluding in Anaheim.

Ricky Martin concerts are an endless party of fun, upbeat music, and a good vibe. He is always straightforward with his fans and blends in quite well. His live performances feature a diverse setlist that contains some of his best and latest hits in both English and Spanish.

Ricky Martin Ticket Prices & Tour Information

How Much Are Ricky Martin Tickets?

Ricky Martin Ticket Prices & Tour Information

How Much Are Ricky Martin Tickets?

Ricky Martin is set to embark on a new tour this year. You can find Ricky Martin tickets starting from $61.

How to Buy Cheap Ricky Martin Tickets?

There are various platforms where you can buy cheap tickets for Ricky Martin concerts in 2021. As an artist in high demand, there is a high chance that the tickets will sell out fast. Hurry and book your reservations to attend one of the most entertaining concerts of all time.

Will Ricky Martin Tour?

Will Ricky Martin Tour?

Ricky Martin will hit the road this year with a co-headlining tour with Enrique Iglesias. The two will visit various venues like Las Vegas and Anaheim.

Where can I see Ricky Martin in concert?

Where can I see Ricky Martin in concert?

Ricky Martin will be co-headlining a tour with famous Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias. Fans can catch their performance in various cities like Dallas, Las Vegas, and Rosemont, among others.

When do Ricky Martin Tickets Go on Sale?

Tickets to Ricky Martin concerts for the upcoming tour are hot on sale now. Come and get them from the best online ticket platform and get a chance to be part of the engaging concert of this iconic Latin star. Don’t hesitate to get those tickets today. Purchase them before they sell out.

Who Is the Opening Act for Ricky Martin?

Who Is the Opening Act for Ricky Martin?

In the upcoming Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live in Concert tour, the duo will be accompanied by Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra who will be the opening act on some but not all dates.

How Long Is a Ricky Martin Concert?

How Long Is a Ricky Martin Concert?

Typically, a Ricky Martin concert lasts about two hours. However, the actual length of the concert can vary depending on the opening acts and encores. The singer will be joined by Enrique Iglesias on the upcoming tour.

Is Ricky Martin Touring?

Is Ricky Martin Touring?

Ricky Martin has announced a tour in the fall of 2021, starting with a show in Las Vegas. Various cities are preparing for his arrival, including Chicago, Boston, and Toronto, among others.