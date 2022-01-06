Resorts World Bimini Hosting Shaggy Concert

[Bimini, Bahamas] – Hit singer and songwriter, Shaggy, is headed to paradise, Bimini, Bahamas. Famous for his chart-topping songs, “Angel” and “It Wasn’t Me”. Shaggy is headlining a concert weekend in Bimini, Bahamas, from February 25 to February 27, 2022.

His biggest fans can travel just 50 miles off the coast of Miami to attend his show at the expansive oceanfront complex of Resorts World Bimini, where the concert will take place at a venue unlike any other – RW Bimini Beach. At this recently-opened private beach and day club, laidback luxury meets unrivaled ocean backdrops. In addition to vibes similar to beach clubs found in Mykonos or Tulum. Add Shaggy’s live tunes into the mix, and it’s the perfect tropical soiree.

Concertgoers can dance the night away in private cabanas, swim in two lagoon pools, or chill in hammocks. All while singing along to their favorite songs with a cocktail in hand.

Resorts World Bimini is offering a package for those interested in attending the can’t-miss event. Beginning at $598 per person, the offer includes round-trip transportation on the Balearia Caribbean ferry or seaplane with Tropic Ocean Airways from Fort Lauderdale, a two-night stay at the Hilton at Resorts World Bimini, and complimentary access to Shaggy’s concert.

From Miami or Fort Lauderdale, Resorts World Bimini is just a 25-minute flight or two-hour ferry/boat ride away.